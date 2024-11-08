Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Maryland Official Injury Report: Gary Bryant Jr, Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper

Injury updates as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks prepare to host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks faced critical injuries against Michigan, losing both receiver Tez Johnson and lineman Marcus Harper. The latest on Gary Bryant Jr., Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson, Johnson and Harper.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon player Tez Johnson shares stories about teammate Khyree Jackson during a vigil at Autzen Stadium Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Oregon player Tez Johnson shares stories about teammate Khyree Jackson during a vigil at Autzen Stadium Wednesday, July 10, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE – After a successful road win at Michigan, the Oregon Ducks are looking to continue their undefeated season at home against the Maryland Terrapins. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its first CFP rankings of the season, placing the Ducks in the top spot. They aim to stay there with a win over Maryland despite losing some key players to injury.

Here is the official injury report.

Oregon

OUT

6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
15 Tez Johnson
17 Kyler Kasper
55 Marcus Harper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner

QUESTIONABLE

2 Gary Bryant Jr.

Maryland

OUT

21 Sean Williams
77 Kevin Kalonji
81 Jahmari Powell-Wonson
90 Lavon Johnson
99 Dimitry Nicolas (season)

QUESTIONABLE

6 Brandon Jacob
55 Andre Roye Jr.

Oregon will attempt to secure this win without star receiver Tez Johnson, who went down after an 11-yard reception against Michigan. Johnson headed to the locker room and later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling. 

“I’m gonna tell you the same thing I always tell you,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said about Johnson’s injury. “As soon as they’re ready to go, we’ll have them out there. We’re going to put player safety first. Tez will be down, certainly, right now in the near future, but I do anticipate us getting Tez back here soon.” 

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Johnson wasn’t the only player to suffer an injury at the Big House. Senior right guard Marcus Harper II was hurt against the Wolverines, staying down for a while before walking to the injury tent. Later in the week, Lanning provided an update on Harper’s status. 

“Same with Marcus [Harper]. I think neither of those injuries are as bad as they might have appeared on the field, and I think we’ll have those guys back, but I don’t know when that will be just yet,” Lanning said. “But we’ll do what we always do – take care of the players and do what’s best for them. Both of those guys are fighting to get back as soon as possible.” 

During Oregon’s recent matchup at Michigan, two crucial players made their return. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (recovering from an appendectomy) and defensive end Jordan Burch (knee) were not on Oregon’s official injury report ahead of the game and returned to the field. Both are expected to play more snaps against Maryland. 

In Johnson’s absence, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might have an opportunity to step up. Bryant has been sidelined this season due to a leg injury suffered in August, but he is listed as questionable for the Maryland game.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"As I've always said, we're going to do what's best for our players and take care of them," Lanning said when talking about Bryant's status. "And when they're ready, we'll have them out there. I know he wants to be out there, and he looks like he’s getting close."

Offensive lineman Dave Iuli and cornerback Jahlil Florence, who have both been out due to injuries, are not ready to return against Maryland. 

“Yeah, I do,” Lanning said when asked if he expected these players to return. 

While several Ducks are poised to make their return, some injuries on Oregon’s roster have been persistent. Offensive lineman Mathew Bedford, expected to be a starter, has missed most of the season with a left knee injury, and his status remains uncertain. 

regon head coach Dan Lanning talks to the referees as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to the referees as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been sidelined since late August due to a knee injury with no set timetable for his return. 

Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, expected to bolster Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, as does wide receiver Kyler Kasper, who has missed the last five games. 

“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said regarding Gardner before the season opener against Idaho. 

Oregon Ducks defensive back Zach Grisham (41) celebrates a turnover against the Liberty Flames
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Zach Grisham (41) celebrates a turnover against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham is also likely to miss the Maryland game, as he hasn’t taken the field since Oregon’s game against Boise State. 

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

