Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Motivates Team With Smashed Washington Helmet
In the Oregon Ducks' most recent episode of Ducks vs. Them, Oregon coach Dan Lanning showed off yet another motivational tactic, comparing his team's physicality to an anvil and a hammer. During halftime of the rivalry game against the Washington Huskies, the Ducks coach could not have demonstrated his point more clearly.
Lanning placed a Washington helmet on the ground in the middle of the locker room for an assistant coach to smash the helmet it with a sledge hammer. The Ducks video team's short films have become appointment viewing
The Ducks beat the Huskies 49-21, and Lanning reminded his team that they are far from satisfied after the game.
"I’ve been waiting for a complete game, that’s a complete game, men," said Lanning. "Nice work. Right, nice work. But, what? Not what done what yet? Not done yet! . . . Big Ten Championship opportunity, right? And that’s what it is. It’s an opportunity. You came to Oregon to win championships. Next week you compete in one."
The Ducks will square off against Penn State on Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.
In the 2024 season, Lanning has motivated his team through various forms. "Jump Around" for Wisconsin, the Gladiator movie for Michigan. For Washington, Lanning used a metaphor to compare the Ducks to an anvil.
The Ducks coach introduced the idea through a quote from American author Robert Jordan: "Hammer the iron that lies on your anvil instead of daydreaming about working silver."
"We talked about the hammer and the anvil. What's that look like? What's the anvil do? That's our defense. They set the wall. They build a clear, clear line in the dirt. And they let the opponent know they're not crossing that line. What's the hammer? That's our offense, that's our special teams, attacking them from every direction. Tomorrow, we bash heads," Lanning said to his team.
The episode also featured testimonies from Oregon seniors, specifically highlighting wide receiver Tez Johnson and linebacker Bryce Boettcher playing what could be their final game in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks video team highlighted Tez Johnson as he fulfilled his dreams of playing for Oregon in Autzen Stadium.
After the game, Johnson reflected on his time in Eugene.
"I never seen a fan base take someone in and just treat them like family immediately," said Johnson. "I just love the fans and the little kids because once upon a time I was one of those little kids just wishing to be in the shoes I am now. . . . It's such nice people. Just so grateful to be a part of it
Lanning repeatedly hit the ground with a baseball bat during team meetings before the game, mimicking the sound of an anvil. At the end of the meeting, Lanning handed the bat to Boettcher, a two-sport athlete and a star on the Ducks defense.
Boettcher followed his coach's lead and carried the bat with him into the stadium, recreating that anvil sound by hitting the railing on the walk into Autzen. The Oregon coach's motivation clearly worked, as the Ducks won by 28 points.
