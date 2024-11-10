Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Praised Defense vs. Maryland: 'We Have Emphasized Turnovers'
The No. 1 ranked 9-0 Oregon Ducks hosted the 4-4 Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten conference matchup this evening in Autzen Stadium. The Oregon Ducks took care of business and moved to 10-0 after a thorough 38-19 beating. On a night when the Ducks were far from perfect, their perfect record remains.
Oregon dominated the game at face value, but there was much to be desired when looking deeper. If not for a second-quarter sack strip that was returned for a touchdown and two second-half turnovers, including two interceptions of Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., the game outcomes would’ve been much closer than the final score appears.
“We have emphasized turnovers, and this week even more so. They came in bunches tonight,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning after the game.
As solid as the Ducks have been on defense, ranking 10th in scoring defense and 11th in total defense, they’re only 54th in the country in turnover margin. To improve on that, the offense has to protect the ball better, and they have to create more takeaways than they have been as of late. It’s yet to bite Oregon, but against the teams they’ll be playing in the postseason, it’s a way to widen the margin for error and put opponents under pressure by shortening theirs.
"It's great to walk away with a victory, but we know we can play a whole lot better, and I think everyone saw moments of that,” said Lanning.
“We need to go back, look at the film, and figure out how to eliminate that. We didn't play clean, and we put ourselves in bad spots on defense, gave them opportunities for first downs, and hurt ourselves with some pre-snap penalties on offense. It's something for us to attack and clean up.” Lanning continued.
Tonight, it was a game of give and take. The Ducks were sloppy, oftentimes didn’t execute well, and gave a below-average team chance after chance to get back into the ballgame. Lanning is very aware and in tune with his team. He expressed his displeasure at halftime despite an 11-point lead and reiterated it after the game. In all three phases, there’s progress to be made. Still, on their sloppy night, the Ducks were three touchdowns better.
It’s time to go back to the drawing board or go to the doctor, as Lanning so often says, but the Ducks are the No.1 team in college football, and they understand the big picture. They also know that emphasizing takeaways can be the difference between winning and losing a conference or national championship.
The Ducks travel to Wisconsin next to take on a 5-4 Badgers team playing for bowl eligibility off of a bye week. There’s no time to harp on mistakes, but every opportunity to learn, correct, and build on the fact that they’re in pole position with two weeks left in the regular season.
