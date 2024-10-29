Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines At 'Big House': What Color Do Fans Wear?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks travel to face the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is preparing for his first game in Michigan Stadium, also known as the "Big House."
“First time. Heard it’s big," Lanning said. "That’s one of the things that I think is exciting about being in this conference, is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places and this is certainly a historic place.”
It is a momentous matchup for the 8-0 Ducks, who are one of eight undefeated teams left in college football. Oregon is the only program with three wins over opponents currently ranked in the AP Poll Top-25: No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Boise State, No. 24 Illinois.
With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, Oregon fans traveling to the game are encouraged to wear white on Saturday vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium.
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
*Home games in bold
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Michigan Stadium on Nov. 2. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Michigan is unranked. UO is 7-1all-time when ranked No. 1.
RECORD WATCH: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel needs only four more touchdowns to break Houston Courgars' Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.
RECORD WATCH PT. 2: Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is No. 5 nationally with 63 receptions through eight games, just 23 shy of his UO record of 86 from 2023.
FUN FACT: A win would Make Oregon 9-0 to open the season for the first time since 2012 and third time in program history (2010).
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (6-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is a 15.5-point favorite vs. Michigan
LOCATION: Michigan Stadium - Ann Arbor, MI
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: Michigan starting quarterback Davis Warren on hosting the top-ranked Ducks:
"Good. We like that. Bring 'em on. Bring the No. 1 team in here. I know we can handle it. We're more than capable of taking these guys on. I just think it's a really exciting opportunity for us."
