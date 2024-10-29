Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines At 'Big House': What Color Do Fans Wear?

The Oregon Ducks travel to face the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, also known as the "Big House' on Saturday, Nov. 2. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear white for the Big Ten matchup. Can coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dillon Gabriel lead the Ducks to another ranked victory to remain undefeated?

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during a time out in the second half in a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during a time out in the second half in a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks travel to face the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is preparing for his first game in Michigan Stadium, also known as the "Big House."

“First time. Heard it’s big," Lanning said. "That’s one of the things that I think is exciting about being in this conference, is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places and this is certainly a historic place.”

Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; A wide view of the Big House before the NCAA game between University of Michigan Wolverines and the
Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; A wide view of the Big House before the NCAA game between University of Michigan Wolverines and the UNLV Rebels at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

It is a momentous matchup for the 8-0 Ducks, who are one of eight undefeated teams left in college football. Oregon is the only program with three wins over opponents currently ranked in the AP Poll Top-25: No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Boise State, No. 24 Illinois.

With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, Oregon fans traveling to the game are encouraged to wear white on Saturday vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium.

Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandato
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White

November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green

November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White

November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green

*Home games in bold

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs against Michigan State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sa
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs against Michigan State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Michigan Stadium on Nov. 2. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Michigan is unranked. UO is 7-1all-time when ranked No. 1.

RECORD WATCH: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel needs only four more touchdowns to break Houston Courgars' Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.

RECORD WATCH PT. 2: Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is No. 5 nationally with 63 receptions through eight games, just 23 shy of his UO record of 86 from 2023.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) warms hip before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mand
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) warms hip before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

FUN FACT: A win would Make Oregon 9-0 to open the season for the first time since 2012 and third time in program history (2010).

RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (6-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

ODDS: Oregon is a 15.5-point favorite vs. Michigan

LOCATION: Michigan Stadium - Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE: Michigan starting quarterback Davis Warren on hosting the top-ranked Ducks:

"Good. We like that. Bring 'em on. Bring the No. 1 team in here. I know we can handle it. We're more than capable of taking these guys on. I just think it's a really exciting opportunity for us."

