Oregon Ducks' Derrick Harmon on Dan Lanning: 'He Cares About His Players'
From pointing to crowds to wearing provocative t-shirts, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has been known to be a motivator-orientated coach. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon said it best during his media availability session on Wednesday after the Ducks' practice.
"He cares about his players, that's the main thing," Harmon noted.
Harmon and the Ducks have strung together eight consecutive wins as Oregon has postioned themselves in a spot to where they can hold onto their No. 1 ranking at the season's end. Harmon added that he tries to not focus on all the extracurriculars surrounding the team, as he leaves it to his coaches, and instead focuses on his play on the field.
"I'm just playing ball. I'm in season playing ball, just trying to get paid. That's it," Harmon said.
In the 2023 season, Lanning went viral for his locker room speech before the Ducks' game against. Colorado, where he called out the Buffaloes for their viral antics. Oregon would go on to defeat the Buffs 42-6 to give Colorado coach Deion Sanders his first loss at the FBS level.
This season, Lanning is up to his usual shenanigans, which included calling a timeout during the Michigan game so his players could gather and watch as the crowd was leaving during the Ducks' 38-17 win over the Wolverines.
Lanning himself said that there's a method behind his madness.
"The mundane is really important in our sport. You have to be able to do the simple things consistently over and over and over again. I think the challenge for you as a coach is how can you keep the mundane interesting. How can you continue to say we're gonna push and do the stuff that's really simple, but keep it fresh for our players, so that's always our challenge," said Lanning.
The third-year head coach said he draws inspiration from anywhere and everywhere regarding how to motivate his players.
"We'll pull from anything and everything you see and try to use that as motivation," Lanning added.
Lanning has been one of the more interesting coaches in college football. The way he is able to get more out his players has been something to watch as he has thrusted the Ducks' program back into the national spotlight.
Oregon will look to stay undefeated as they travel Wisconsin for Saturday's showdown with the Badgers. The game will be broadcasted on NBC. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.
