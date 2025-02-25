Oregon Ducks 'Dream School' For 4-Star Athlete Nasir Rankin, No. 1 Recruit in Illinois
The Oregon Ducks are in the running for one of the top athletes in the 2026 recruiting class, something that shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the way things have been trending in Eugene.
Four-star athlete Nasir Rankin is eyeing the Ducks as one of his top choice, even telling On3's Steve Wiltfong that Oregon is one of his two "dreams schools."
"Oregon and USC have been my dream school since I was a kid. Getting those offers were crazy. Oregon I know they produce a lot of good receivers. I know if you go there you’ll be coached by some of the best coaches along with USC," Rankin told Wiltfong.
A product of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Illinois, Rankin is the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He's listed by Wiltfong as a receiver/athlete, which creates some intrigue about what position he'll play at the next level. Regardless of where he lands, he'll bring some coveted versatility to any roster.
Rankin helps headline a talented group of listed athletes in the '26 class, including four-stars like Keisean Henderson, Davian Groce, Brandon Arrington, CJ Sadler, Derrek Cooper, Jermaine Bishop and more.
Oregon has no shortage of elite athletes already committed in the '26 class. Should the Ducks land Rankin, they'd be adding him to a recruiting class that already features commitments from four-star talents like running back Tradarian Bell, linebacker Tristan Phillips, athlete Kendre Harrison, defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, Bott Mulitalo and Tony Cumberland and offensive tackle Kodi Greene along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge Dutch Horisk.
Rankin has received offers from a slew of notable programs, including Michigan, Ole Miss, Indiana, Missouri, USC, Northwestern, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Louisville, Nebraska, Duke, Missouri, Kansas, North Carolina, Kansas State, Iowa and many more. Oregon offered him on Jan. 17.
Given his Illinois roots, Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for the Fighting Illini to land a commitment from Rankin. Of course, anything can change in the world of recruiting, but it appears the Ducks will need to battle with their new Big Ten foe if they want to lure Rankin to Eugene.
Oregon got an easy 38-9 win over then-No. 20 Illinois this past season in just the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams. The Ducks led 35-3 at halftime before cruising to victory. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 18 of 26 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Tez Johnson had six catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.
The Ducks now hold a 3-1 all-time series lead over Illinois. Oregon will not play Illinois during the Big Ten regular season in 2025.
Oregon will begin its 2025 season at home against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30.