Oregon Ducks Injury Updates vs. Oklahoma State: Emmanuel Pregnon Status

The Oregon Ducks will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 following a massive win against the Montana State Bobcats. The Ducks faced a couple of injuries in their season opener. Injury updates for the Oregon Ducks ahead of their week two matchup.

Angela Miele

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are coming off a massive win against the Montana State Bobcats, 59-13. Next up, the Ducks will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys, looking to go 2-0 to start the season.

One of the benefits of a big win is being able to pull some of the team's starters, and the Ducks walked out of the game fairly healthy as a result. As Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks prepare for the second week of the college football season, how healthy is the roster?

Oregon Players Ruled Out

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Evan Stewart, wide receiver
  • Trey McNutt, defensive back

Emmanuel Pregnon

Offensive tackle Emmanuel Pregnon left the season opener with an apparent lower leg injury. Per Big Ten Network's Brooke Fletcher, Pregnon was rolled up on, and he did not return in the second half despite warming up with the team.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (70) celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Pregnon was one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal, coming from the USC Trojans. He appeared in 13 games last season and could have entered the 2025 NFL Draft before transferring to Oregon.

Since the conclusion of the game, there have been no updates on Pregnon’s injury status, and it will be something to monitor throughout the week. Given he warmed up with the team ahead of the second half, there are positive signs for the Oklahoma State game, but it will be a wait-and-see.

Theran Johnson

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Theran Johnson was expected to make his debut for Oregon against the Montana State Bobcats, but he was listed as out ahead of the game. Johnson was seen with his right knee taped during an individual workout ahead of the game. 

Johnson transferred to Oregon from Northwestern and is expected to make a big impact on the team. He played in each game for the Wildcats in 2024, logging two interceptions. With missing the season opener, his status for game two will be something to monitor throughout the week. 

Oregon Players to Monitor

Bryce Boulton, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior lineman for Palm Desert Desert High School, has committed to attend and play football for the University of Oregon. Brycecommit 13 / Brandon Magpantay/Special to The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
  • Dorian Brew, defensive back
  • Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
  • Jack Ressler, wide receiver
  • Dylan Williams, linebacker
  • Brayden Platt, linebacker

Linebackers Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt entered the game questionable, while the rest were ruled out. There were no official reasons given for the list of players, and it will be something to watch for as the next game approaches.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Injuries

Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and UT Martin in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Rodney Fields Jr. - Questionable
  • Hauss Hejny - Out
  • Talyn Shettron - Out (ACL Tear)

Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny suffered a foot injury that required surgery following the Cowboys' season opener. Quarterback Zane Flores came into the game following Hejny’s injury, finishing 13-of-20 for 136.

Oregon’s defense has a chance to make a statement against Oklahoma State as the Ducks look to start the season 2-0. Despite the injuries to Pregnon and Johnson, Oregon walked out of its season opener fairly healthy. 

Scoring 59 points gave the team the chance to pull some starters, including quarterback Dante Moore, who made a big impression in his first game as the Ducks starting quarterback.

The Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will kick off on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

