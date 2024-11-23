Can Oregon Ducks Flip Five-Star Recruit Na'eem Offord from Ohio State Buckeyes?
The Oregon Ducks and Auburn Tigers are in heavy pursuit of five-star Ohio State commit, class of 2025 cornerback Na’eem Offord.
Offord committed to Ohio State in February of 2024, but he has taken official visits elsewhere throughout the 2024 season.
Na’eem Offord Player Profile
Na’eem Offord is a 6-1, 185 pound cornerback out of Birmingham, Alabama. He is a rated as a five-star recruit and is ranked nationally as the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2025.
Offord is projected as a future NFL first round pick according to 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna. Here’s what Petagna he had to say about Offord.
“Long fluid reactionary athlete that possesses elite length and physical tools at the corner position as detailed by his ability to excel in a variety of different pass coverage schemes,” Petagna said. “A three-phase playmaker, Offord’s blend of size, patience and cat-quick reactionary athleticism allow him the unique ability to match up and mirror any combination of opposing size, speed, and quickness at the receiver.”
Offord has the physical tools to be a great player at the next level.
“An explosive lower body prospect as demonstrated by a previously recorded 11-foot plus broad jump, the Birmingham native’s on-ball playmaking is much derived from his ability to close space quickly and force tight windows due to his arm length and quick leaping explosiveness,” Petagna said. “Projects as a high level multi-year starter with the ability to quickly become one of college football’s top corner prospects and develop into a potential Top-20 NFL Draft choice.”
Offord also runs track and has posted times of 7.15 seconds in the 60-meters, 22.35 seconds in the 200-meters, and 50.08 on the 400-meter.
Can Oregon Flip Offord?
Na’eem Offord has been committed to Ohio State since February of 2024. This has not deterred him going on visits to other schools. In addition to Ohio State, he has gone on official visits to Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, and Florida.
Something that fans have learned about the recruiting process is that commitments don’t mean as much as they used to. Things are rapidly changing now with the transfer portal and NIL, so last minute commitment flips are much more common than before.
Why flip to Oregon? The answer to that is the trajectory of the program. With coach Dan Lanning in his third year at the helm, the Ducks have gotten better each year. There is also a very fruitful NIL opportunity in Eugene. This of course isn’t the end all be all when choosing a school, but it could play a massive factor.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart This Weekend, Top Uncommitted Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Leads Nation in Impressive Statistic
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Bold Statement About Justin Herbert
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors
MORE: Florida Gators To Flip Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Dallas Wilson? Official Visit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury Update Ahead Of Washington Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Latest Motivational Tactic Going Viral
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Career NFL Performance: Case For Offensive Rookie Of Year?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin