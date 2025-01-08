Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Defensive End Jordan Burch Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch announced on Wednesday that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch announced on Wednesday that he would be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Burch spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Ducks. Prior to Oregon, he played at South Carolina from 2020 to 2022. 

Jordan Burch Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch brings down Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch brings down Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Burch posted on his social media that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. In his last two seasons at Oregon, Burch racked up 65 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Burch is projected as a third round pick

In his statement, Burch thanked his coaches, teammates, family, and fans. 

“I want to start by thanking my coaches, both past and present, for helping shape me both into the man and the player I am today…To the fans, you took a kid from Florence, SC and made him your own…You are the backbone of this program, and I’m going to miss you all,” Burch said. “To my brothers in the locker room…I can’t thank you enough for the memories and putting it all on the line for me each and every Saturday…To my family…I love you all so much.”

