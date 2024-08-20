Oregon Ducks Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Brings 'Chaos and Clarity' to Practice
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are just 11 days away from their first football game of the season. The Ducks will face the Idaho Vandals at home in Autzen Stadium on August 31st at 4:30 p.m. PT.
As the Ducks wrap up the 2024 fall camp practices, Oregon's coaching staff is continuing to see improvement across the board. One group showing a great amount of improvement is Oregon's defense.
After practice No. 16 of Oregon's Fall Camp, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi discussed how the defense is excelling in terms of being physical and attacking the ball, however, there is still room for improvement.
"We've got a lot of work ahead of us. I believe these guys are attacking the ball really well, which is what we're demanding out of them can always be better. We're gonna try to bring that out of them on a daily basis,” said Lupoi. “I Feel like we're starting to establish some specific packages, establishing a little better situational awareness, how not just to execute a call, but in specific situations, how to apply that call, and the coverage concepts that are involved there. So, I think we're growing, you know, we got a long way to go, but that's the goal."
Overall, Oregon’s defense is growing, but Lupoi acknowledges they have a long way to go to reach their goals. After practice, Lupoi also provided insight into the development of specific student-athletes such as Sione Laulea, Derrick Harmon, and Kam Alexander.
Here are some key quotes from Oregon defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi following practice No.16 of Oregon’s Fall Camp:
Coach Lupoi on the program's emphasis on being connected:
“I think if you're a part of this program, it's going to be really difficult to not be connected, or you're probably going to leave, because that's the strongest overall goal in this organization is that connection. So we're trying to do that the day the guys get here, and literally, almost on a daily basis.”
Coach Lupoi on developing transfers:
“If you've been here for two or three seasons, you're probably going to feel more comfortable executing your assignment. the goal, is bringing the chaos and clarity. So if there's somebody that is new, what are we doing extra with that individual? You know, extra meetings, one on ones. Our staff will consistently jump on a zoom, even if it's from here to the dorm room, whatever we need to do to feel like we gotta challenge someone or catch them up to speed.”
Coach Lupoi on Kam Alexander:
“He's battled back from some things out of his control, just some minor injury, things that that have occurred. So, he's battled back from those so good to see him restore health and get him out there. Haven't got as much of a look at him as others because of the minor injuries that he's done a nice job battling back from. I want him to be more confident in his ability to tackle. That's what I'm challenging Kam to do.”
Coach Lupoi on offensive coordinator Will Stein:
“Coach Stein is one of the best in the country, and we get such a great multiplicity from him. It causes us to find all the answers we can, you know, so I love it.”
Coach Lupoi on competing against the offense in practice:
“It's a constant competition. One part of that competition is the alignment battle. So, we know from our offense we get multiple sets, multiple forms of tempo, and it's no secret that that our offense is an explosive offense with a lot of NFL players. I Couldn't ask for anything more, as far as that challenge on a daily basis. And I think our players embrace that and try to step up to that challenge daily.”
Coach Lupoi on Michigan State Transfer Derrick Harmon:
“He's a guy that's got plenty of talent. He's a potential NFL player there's no doubt about it. Where his game is going to grow is just the technique within. So something we always name it just one thing per individual, and really targeting his elbow, track, getting his thumbs, elbows, inside eyes, under eyes, with a supination of his hands. So that's what we're focused on with him. As he does that, I think the sky's the limit.”
Coach Lupoi on how the teams' speed is developing:
“I heard a coach the other day say you can't coach speed. Highly disagree with that. You know, we got Coach Bolt over here and feels like our team is already dramatically faster.”
Coach Lupoi on Rodrick Pleasant:
“Rodrick did come into the game with more speed than most. So that's something that's always an exciting weapon to work with. You know, he's also running track. He's a dual sport athlete, so that's one of the individuals, a great example of trying to tax him.”
Coach Lupoi on Sione Laulea:
“He's coming along. He's a guy that'sgoing to remind you of why he was highly tout and recruited because of his length and speed combination. I think the best play of him is ahead as he establishes the confidence in the system.”
