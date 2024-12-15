Oregon Ducks Land Elite Transfer Portal Cornerback Theran Johnson From Northwestern
The Oregon Ducks continue to stay hot in the transfer portal as the roster building for next season continues.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks have landed a commitment from Northwestern Wildcats defensive back transfer Theran Johnson. A three-year player in the Big Ten, Johnson will now head to the west coast for his senior season.
An Indianapolis native, Johnson was originally a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. He received offers from programs like Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and many more. However, he chose Northwestern and committed to the Wildcats in May 2020. 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the state of Indiana in 2020.
During his three seasons with Northwestern, Johnson posted 103 total tackles (74 solo), 18 pass breakups, three interceptions and one touchdown. He had two interceptions this season, highlighted by an 85-yard pick-six in the 40-14 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 26. As a result of his career-best 2024 season, Johnson was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection.
Johnson will get a chance to reunite with his former teammates when Oregon plays Northwestern in Chicago next season on Sept. 13. The Ducks and Wildcats have played just once all-time, a 14-10 win for Northwestern in 1974.
The Ducks have now seen the portal departures of safety Tyler Turner, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy and edge rushers Emar'rion Winston and Jaxson Jones. On the flip side, Oregon has added two defensive backs in Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman and now Johnson.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning praised Thieneman after the Ducks' win over the Boilermakers. Things have now come full circle.
“I mean, obviously, 31 is a guy that can play sideline to sideline,” Lanning said. “They play their safety a little deeper than some teams traditionally, which allows him to really play, almost like a flat-footed read player back there who can see the ball and react to the ball. And he’s a really talented player who does a great job of doing that, and finds himself around the ball consistently.”
Oregon is still preparing for a College Football Playoff run after securing a 13-0 record and Big Ten Championship. The Ducks will play the winner of Ohio State vs. Tennessee in the Rose Bowl. If they can win that game as the No. 1 seed, they'll face the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
Oregon and Ohio State/Tennesee will kick off from Pasadena on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.
