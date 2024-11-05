Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Depth After Tez Johnson Injury
EUGENE — In the first quarter of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ win over the Michigan Wolverines, a crucial part of Oregon’s offense went down. During the Ducks’ first possession of the game, wide receiver Tez Johnson hit the ground after an 11-yard reception, headed to the locker room, then returned to the sideline wearing a sling.
Luckily for Oregon, Johnson’s shoulder injury is likely not season-ending; however, the receiver will be out for a period of time. Without Johnson, other receivers on Oregon’s roster will have to step up, and younger players will likely get more opportunities to prove themselves.
Oregon’s depth in the receiver room does not end with Johnson. The Ducks boast arguably the best receiving room in the country. Even without Johnson, Oregon still has dominant, NFL-caliber receivers in Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden.
In Johnson’s absence during the Michigan game, Holden proved he is an offensive threat that deserves to be on the field. After an incident during Oregon’s game against Ohio State where Holden was ejected, he sat out on the road at Purdue and played limited snaps against Illinois. However, Holden had an explosive game in "The Big House."
"I’ll tell you what I am most impressed with about Traeshon, his composure, his ability to take advantage of the opportunities that came his way," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Holden. "He was a big-time player for us tonight, and we’re proud of him and his performance."
The 6-3 receiver out of Kissimmee, Florida, had six catches for 149 yards. This was the most yards of his career and his first time breaking 100 yards in a single game. Holden is third on the team with 22 catches and fourth in receiving yards at 313. He is also tied for second with three receiving touchdowns on the season.
Holden is expected to play a larger role in Johnson’s absence, but he is not the only one. Wide receiver Evan Stewart has also been an instrumental piece of Oregon’s offense. His athletic ability is undeniable and has been on full display throughout the entire season. He has caught nearly impossible passes, including a one-handed catch in the end zone that did not count due to a penalty but was still impressive.
In Oregon’s hardest matchup of the regular season against the then No. 2 Ohio State, Stewart caught seven passes for a game-high 149 yards and a touchdown.
"I was really just trying to play my role," Stewart said. "Because at A&M, we never really got to win as much."
Lanning has preached throughout his tenure at Oregon that “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” and this statement stands true with sophomore wide receiver Justius Lowe.
"[Lowe] is definitely the smartest receiver in our room by far,” said Stewart of the underclassman.
“By far,” Johnson said in agreement.
Lowe had a breakout game during the Ohio State matchup, where his role increased due to Holden’s absence. Lowe caught one pass for nine yards while playing a career-high 51 snaps. He also made key blocks to help clear room for Oregon’s running backs.
Since his solid performance against the Buckeyes, Lowe’s role has increased as he keeps proving why he is a player worthy of big opportunities despite his age.
"He’s one of those guys who keeps us pushing as a receiver room. He’s a young guy, but he feels like an older guy now in that room," Johnson said. "His consistency and his route running. He’s got really good hands. He can take the top off a defense so fast you won’t even see it; he’ll just blow right by you."
The Ducks also have a handful of talented freshman wide receivers who could make an appearance during the remainder of the regular season. These younger players include Jeremiah McClellan and Ryan Pellum, who both saw the field at Michigan.
With Johnson out, the Ducks may also utilize their talented tight ends more as receivers, especially Terrance Ferguson, who is back on the field after getting his appendix removed.
Although Johnson’s injury will definitely impact Oregon’s offense, the Ducks have a stacked receiving corps that will surely be able to make up for it.
