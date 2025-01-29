Oregon Ducks Star Jamaree Caldwell Reveals What Led To NFL Draft Decision
At the end of the regular season, a NCAA ruling came down that allowed a blanket waiver that allows an extra year of eligibility which covers former junior college players. The Oregon Ducks have three players that could take advantage of the waiver and two of them have already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell spent time during a Senior Bowl practice media availability session to talk about what went into his decision and why he decided against using the extra year of cllegiate eligibility.
Caldwell said that the NCAA's waiver came as a massive shock, but didn't change his mind in his decision to turn pro.
“That was a crazy turnaround for me, getting the information that I can come back. But I felt like that rule has to be fought in court. You never want to take a chance; I just wanted to get out and go work out and just go. That was my mindset, was on playing in the NFL and I feel like I’m going to strive to get to there," Caldwell said, according to OregonLive.
In his lone season with Oregon, Caldwell had a career-high 29 tackles with three pass breakups and a forced fumble. He tacked on 4.5 tackles for loss as well. Despite forcing 6.5 sacks last season, Caldwell didn't register a sack this year. He says it doesn't take away from his pass rushing skills he displayed throughout the season.
“I feel like I did a good job in the pass rush game of getting pressures and affecting the quarterback in other ways,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell along with Oregon safety Kobe Savage elected to head to the NFL Draft, rather than use their extra year of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA. Oregon offensive lineman George Silva decided to use his extra year and return back to Eugene.
Although Caldwell was a huge presence for the Ducks along the defensive front, both literally and physically. His six-foot-one, 314 pound frame was big for Oregon, but the program is looking healthy in terms of depth and talent on the defensive line.
Returning for the Ducks is Matayo Uiagaleiei, who should be one of the best defensive players in the country next year. The sophomore edge rusher had 10.5 sacks and 38 tackles this past season, and is going to be at the foundation for Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's squad next season.
The 2025 Senior Bowl will be live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 a.m. PT. There are eightDucks seniors who were invited and six who are set to participate: Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson and receiver Tez Johnson will be on display on Saturday. Defensive lineman Jordan Burch and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius opted out.
