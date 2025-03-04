Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. Highlighted By NFL Draft Analyst After Combine Workout
With the NFL Scouting Combine taking place over the weekend, several athletes (and a record-breaking 12 Oregon Ducks) participated in a number of drills and workouts in the attempts to raise their draft stock. After the offensive linemen wrapped up the weekend exhibition, former Oregon Ducks left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was an obvious stand-out from the group.
NFL Draft analyst Chat Reuter pointed out the former Oregon trench monster as one of the athletes that impressed him the most on Sunday.
"Conerly is not the biggest left tackle in this year’s draft class (6-foot-4 5/8, 311 pounds, 33 1/2-inch arms) but he might have been the smoothest mover in drills at the combine," Reuter said in his evaluation of the combine offensive linemen. "His 1.71-second 10-yard split and 34 1/2-inch vertical matched the fluid explosion he showed in drills. Conerly was low and quick in pulling drills and pass pro work. It’s going to be tough for teams picking late in the first round to pass on him."
According to the Relative Athletic Score, Conerly scored a 8.69 out of a possible 10.00 performance at the combine. His 40-yard dash clocked in at a 5.05 with a 1.71 10-yard split. Conerly's performance ranked 174 out of the 1395 offensive tackles competing at the combine from 1987 until present day, according to the Relative Athletic Score.
Also, according to Next Gen Stats, Conerly's production score was an 78, which ranked No. 7 among offensive tackles currently at the NFL Combine. He also ranked No. 7 in the combine for his athleticism score, an 85. Conerly's overall score was fifth among offensive tackles at the combine.
The combine isn't the only event that Conerly has impressed at. In January, the left tackle was voted the best offensive lineman on the National Squad for the Reese's Senior Bowl, an award voted on by the opposing teams' defensive line and linebacker athletes. However, a viral clip of Conerly being bested by Marshall edge Mike Green at the Senior Bowl has left some doubting Conerly going into NFL Draft season.
"I was out of position. I was on the right side, and it was one of my first right tackle reps. Those aren't excuses at all, but I learned that you have to do what makes you comfortable," Conerly said. "Obviously, I wasn't comfortable in the moment but, at the same time, I have to have tighter hands. I have to make sure my feet are set in the ground before I strike. One of my feet were off the ground and I got caught off balance - simple as that. It was a great rep by him."
Conerly also said that when it came to the viral rep against Green, he'd "gotten got" and wouldn't let one workout define his draft experience.
James Crepea of The Oregonian reported that Conerly met with 12 different teams during the combine, including the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots, among others.
"He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run," said Conerly's NFL Draft analysis. "Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard."