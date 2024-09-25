Oregon Ducks Entering Big Ten Play, Ready To 'Show What Oregon Football Is About'
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are preparing for their highly anticipated Big Ten conference debut. The Ducks will face a familiar opponent in the conference opener, the UCLA Bruins. After a 'get-right' victory against in-state rival Oregon State, the Ducks are confident in their ability to perform well this coming Saturday against the Bruins. Oregon defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson is particularly excited for this matchup as he is from southern California and will get to compete in front of family and friends.
“It means a lot,” said Ware-Hudson. “Just always going home, playing in front of family and everything is always a good thing. So glad to see them after the game.”
This is the first time Oregon and UCLA will face off as members of the Big Ten Conference, and there is a strong sense of opportunity and determination among both teams as they aim to make an impact in their new conference.
“We’re going into a new era, a new conference,” said Ware-Hudson. “We try to go into any conference and show what Oregon football is about.”
Oregon got off to a rocky start in the first two weeks of the 2024 college football season. However, Oregon went to work on the practice field to address their own weaknesses and become a stronger, more dominant team. The program’s hard work appeared to pay off when the Ducks faced the Beavers in a game the Ducks won 49-14.
“I think just mentally, you know, watching film, finding little details. We all had personal growth. So, you know, we try to work on that throughout the whole week. Just little things, tightening up little screws,” Ware-Hudson said of the team’s development.
Although UCLA is a familiar team for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his program, UCLA’s offensive scheme has changed. This is largely due to a new coaching staff that was brought in February of this year.
UCLA’s athletic department hired UCLA All-American and NFL standout DeShaun Foster to replace Chip Kelly, who was also the head coach at Oregon from 2009-2012.
“They’re more pass-heavy,” explained Ware-Hudson of UCLA’s offense. “Usually they’re, they’re running.”
Although the Bruins are more pass-heavy according to Ware-Hudson, they do still utilize their running backs and have a strong offensive line. Ware-Hudson believes that in order to be successful, Oregon’s defensive line needs to tighten up the defensive front and limit running lanes.
“They use their running back a lot with the screens and everything. So we got to work on our cage. Our cage wasn’t good against Oregon State, so we got to implement that this weekend,” explained Ware-Hudson.
As the Oregon Ducks prepare to face the UCLA Bruins in their Big Ten conference debut, the team is focused on building upon their recent success and making a strong statement in their new league. Ware-Hudson and his fellow defensive linemen are determined to improve their containment and disrupt UCLA’s offensive rhythm, while also showcasing the Ducks’ resilience and determination.
