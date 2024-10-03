Ducks Digest

Can Oregon Ducks Extend Wild Friday Night Autzen Stadium Streak vs. Michigan State?

The Oregon Ducks are 6-0 in Friday night games in Autzen Stadium - An impressive statistic that Oregon has a chance to extend this week against the Michigan State Spartans.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Ducks will host a their first home Big Ten conference game on Friday night at 6 p.m. PT against Michigan State (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Oregon is welcoming a familiar foe in Michigan State coach coach Jonathan Smith, who led rival Oregon State for the past six years prior to taking over with the Spartans.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel works out as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel works out as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Generally, I would always say success points back to preparation, right?" Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Oregon's Friday night winning streak. "They’re obviously on a short week. We’re on a short week as well. But, you know, our guys came out there again to work today, did a really good job, and it’s about stacking the next few days as well, continuing to improve."

"Obviously, our fans’ support in Autzen is unbelievable, right? When you have the fans that we have, they make a huge impact on that game,” Lanning continued.

Another interesting streak for Oregon... The Ducks will aim to continue their recent success in night games as they prepare for Friday's 6 p.m. start. The Ducks are 6-0 under coach Lanning in games that begin at 6 p.m. PT or later. Another testament to the preparation coach Lanning referenced.

Coach Lanning noted some similarities between this Smith-led Michigan State team and Smith's former Oregon State teams.

"There's definitely some similar pieces," said coach Lanning. "I think they always do a good job of challenging you in the run game, creating different pictures than maybe what you see. Across college football, they always do a great job of that. Defensively a little bit different than what they were last year at Oregon State, but still really, really sound and do some things that challenge you as well."

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Lanning and Coach Smith battled the last two seasons, splitting with a 1-1 record between Oregon and Oregon State.

In order for the 4-0 Ducks to extend their streak and stay undefeated in for the 2024 college football season, look for quarterback Dillon Gabriel to stay efficient. Gabriel currently leads the nation with an 81.5 completion percentage and is the only FBS quarterback above 80 percent.

On the flip side, Michigan State dual-threat quarterback Aidan Chiles (who played at Oregon State for Smith) has a 56.3 completion percentage with five touchdowns but eight interceptions. Chiles is averaging almost 212 passing yards per game and the Ducks are allowing 154.8 passing yards per game. Oregon must force Chiles into turnovers.

Friday night will also be an emotional game for coach Lanning and his family. The Oregon football team will be wearing a bright yellow "Heroes" uniform combination is designed by coac Lanning and his family. The uniforms are designed to represent triumph and to show support for those who have battled cancer. Oregon and coach Lanning want to "stomp out cancer" and raise awareness in the fight for the cure.

Coach Lanning's wife, Sauphia, completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017.

