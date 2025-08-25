New Oregon Ducks, Nike Cleats Revealed on Social Media
The Oregon Ducks are long known for their exclusive gear collaborations with sportswear company Nike. On Saturday, a freshly minted Duck shared pictures of brand new Oregon cleats.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Aaron Flowers' Instagram story shows the young Duck with athletes like redshirt junior linebacker Devon Jackson, redshirt junior defensive back Sione Laulea, and redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Moga on Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium during a fall camp practice.
On Flowers and several other athletes feet in this photo, are a new Oregon Duck version of the Vapor Edge 360 Untouchable PE's.
What does this new release entail?
The new Vapor Edge 360 cleats worn by Flowers and company feature a green body with the white Nike "Swoosh" pointing to the back outside heel and the front inside toe. On the inside heel is a white capitol lettered "NIKE." The laces are white and the cleat bed and back pull tie is yellow.
These new Vapor Edge 360's are far from the first Oregon version of the popular shoe. Last year, the Ducks boasted several pairs of the shoe, including a special edition for "Generation O's" "Heroes" uniform, sporting the phrase "Stomp out cancer" on the cleats.
Could there be more uniform releases in the future?
When it comes to the Ducks, there's always the possibility of new gear on the horizon. With Oregon's color schedule available, fans can speculate if another release is on the horizon. However, no new uniforms are confirmed.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Aug. 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out (Even sections wear yellow, odd sections wear green)
Sept. vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
Sept. 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Oregon's and Nike, a match made in shoe heaven
Oregon and Nike's relationship goes back a long ways. Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the Go Ducks Youtube.
"He played a big role, like a huge, big role," freshman defensive back Na'eem Offord told CBS Sports of Phil Knight. "He's actually waiting on me to get up there, he's got a lot of stuff planned for me. He's gonna help me make my shoe."