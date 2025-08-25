Ducks Digest

New Oregon Ducks, Nike Cleats Revealed on Social Media

With the Oregon Ducks paving the way for endless new uniform combinations in partnership with sportswear company Nike, Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers may have posted the newest Oregon Vapor Edge 360 Untouchable PEs.

Ally Osborne

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks are long known for their exclusive gear collaborations with sportswear company Nike. On Saturday, a freshly minted Duck shared pictures of brand new Oregon cleats.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Aaron Flowers' Instagram story shows the young Duck with athletes like redshirt junior linebacker Devon Jackson, redshirt junior defensive back Sione Laulea, and redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Moga on Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium during a fall camp practice.

On Flowers and several other athletes feet in this photo, are a new Oregon Duck version of the Vapor Edge 360 Untouchable PE's.

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. carries the ball as defensive back Aaron Flowers pursues during practice with the Oregon
Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. carries the ball as defensive back Aaron Flowers pursues during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

What does this new release entail?

The new Vapor Edge 360 cleats worn by Flowers and company feature a green body with the white Nike "Swoosh" pointing to the back outside heel and the front inside toe. On the inside heel is a white capitol lettered "NIKE." The laces are white and the cleat bed and back pull tie is yellow.

These new Vapor Edge 360's are far from the first Oregon version of the popular shoe. Last year, the Ducks boasted several pairs of the shoe, including a special edition for "Generation O's" "Heroes" uniform, sporting the phrase "Stomp out cancer" on the cleats.

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detail view of Oregon Ducks shoes during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats d
Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detail view of Oregon Ducks shoes during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Ducks beats the Wildcats 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Could there be more uniform releases in the future?

When it comes to the Ducks, there's always the possibility of new gear on the horizon. With Oregon's color schedule available, fans can speculate if another release is on the horizon. However, no new uniforms are confirmed.

Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:

Aug. 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out (Even sections wear yellow, odd sections wear green)

Sept. vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green

Sept. 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green

Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black

Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green

Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow

Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green

Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green

Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, O
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's and Nike, a match made in shoe heaven

Oregon and Nike's relationship goes back a long ways. Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the Go Ducks Youtube.

"He played a big role, like a huge, big role," freshman defensive back Na'eem Offord told CBS Sports of Phil Knight. "He's actually waiting on me to get up there, he's got a lot of stuff planned for me. He's gonna help me make my shoe."

