LOOK: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray Wears Oregon Ducks Cleats vs. Seattle Seahawks
As quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals made the trip up the west coast to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, it's possible the flyover above the Oregon Ducks gave the star quarterback some green and yellow inspiration for his gameday attire on Sunday.
Murray wore what appeared to be Oregon-colored cleats during the first half of Sunday's game in Seattle, which is only about a 4.5-hour drive north of Eugene. However, he changed back to white cleats at halftime.
The Cardinals lost 16-6, as Murray finished 24 of 37 passing for 285 yards, no touchdowns an interception, which was returned 69 yards for an interception in the third quarter. He was also held in check on the ground compared to his usual dual-threat standards, posting just two carries for nine yards. Murray was also sacked five times.
Here's a look at the cleats:
Autzen Zoo pointed out on X that Murray could be giving a nod to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who play two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, Murray's alma mater. Maybe Murray, a Heisman Trophy winner himself, is making his unofficial pick for Gabriel to win the award as well.
However, it's unclear why exactly Murray decided to wear the cleats aside from just being a subtle way to shout out his proximity to Eugene.
Murray took an unofficial visit to Oregon in April 2014 but ultimately decided to stay in his home state and commit to the Texas A&M Aggies. After spending one season in College Station, he sat out a year due to the old transfer rules before committing to Oklahoma. Murray threw just three touchdowns during his first season with the Sooners but came back the following year and cruised his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, which resulted in the Cardinals selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Like Murray, the Ducks will be playing a Seattle-based team this weekend when they host the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium for the regular-season finale. Oregon has already clinched its spot in the Big Ten Championship but will be looking for a 12-0 record headed into the postseason portion of their 2024 campaign.
Oregon and Washington will kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
