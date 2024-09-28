Previewing Oregon Ducks Tough Road Test Against UCLA Bruins in First Big Ten Game
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are set to face off against the UCLA Bruins in Oregon's first conference game as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The No. 8 Ducks will kick off against the Bruins at 8 p.m. PT in the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Oregon enters the game looking to continue its newfound momentum following a 49-14 win over the Oregon State Beavers. Although the Ducks are a favorite to beat UCLA, the potential win won't come without its challenges. The biggest challenge for Oregon's offense will be UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano.
The returning starter for UCLA, Medrano leads the Big Ten conference with 6.5 solo tackles per game and 2.0 tackles for loss per game.
"I just think he's athletic and an athlete in general," said Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. "He's not afraid to get in the run game or be super-elusive in the pass game. For a linebacker, I think he can move very well. I'm super impressed with a lot of their players, with their size, length and speed, and also just what they do."
Medrano leads the Bruins with 21 tackles on the season, four of those for loss, and a forced fumble through UCLA's first three games. The linebacker had three tackles for loss in the Bruins' conference opener against Indiana. On top of that, 18 of his 21 tackles have been solo tackles.
"When he pulls the trigger, he ends up in the backfield quickly," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "He's got good stop and go. He's a knock-back tackler, so he's able to get guys on the ground. But he shows up on special teams. The kind of guy, he plays with his hair on fire when he's on the field."
Oregon's offense struggled in its first two games, both being against unranked opponents (Idaho and Boise State). The Ducks have allowed seven sacks so far this season, mostly the result of an offensive line that was struggling with consistency.
"We don't just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result, right? I think we have to continue to adapt to [Gabriel's] skill set and also to our players here," said Lanning of Oregon's offensive line earlier in the season. "We already knew the pocket would look a little bit different because Dillon [Gabriel] operates in the pocket a little bit different than how Bo [Nix] operates in the pocket. It's a different picture. We see that. It's shown up on film, it's something we have to be able to coach and address."
Luckily for the Ducks, Oregon seemed to cure its offensive line woes in their most recent matchup before the bye week against Oregon State.
Oregon's coaching staff made some changes on the frontline, starting Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu at center instead of right guard. Transfer Nishad Strother also was on the line making his first start as a Duck. Marcus Harper II moved over to the right guard spot. Offensive tackles Josh Conley Jr. and Ajani Cornelius were also on the frontlines against the Beavers.
Oregon's offensive line did not allow a single sack against Oregon State and helped Oregon's offense gain 546 yards, including 240 rushing yards.
"I think the five are coming together and everyone is just putting it at the forefront of what we do," Gabriel said. "Naturally, you'll get results from what you emphasize."
In order for the Ducks to be successful against UCLA, the same offensive line that showed up against Oregon State must show up at the Rose Bowl, especially considering the threat that is Medrano.
One player who could help pressure Medrano along with UCLA's entire defense is tight end Terrance Ferguson, who enters Saturday's game against the Bruins second on the team with 13 receptions for 159 yards.
"He's someone they move around a lot of different places," tight end Terrance Ferguson said of Medrano. "I think he's kind of like the head of their defense. Relentless effort from that guy. He's someone we have to take care of."
