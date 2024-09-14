Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Injury Report: Evan Stewart, Matthew Bedford, Dave Iuli
The latest injury report for the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (2-0) face the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) in week 3 of the 2024 college football season. All Big Ten teams are required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff but here is how the rivalry game is shaping up, injury wise.
The Beavers lost starting offensive lineman Tyler Voltin to season-ending ACL and MCL tear last week in their win over San Diego State.
What is the latest on Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, receiver Evan Stewart, safety Kobe Savage, kicker Andrew Boyle, tight end Travis Brashear, receiver Gary Bryant Jr., defensive back Dakoda Fields, cornerback Jahlil Florence, defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner, offensive lineman Dave Iuli?
While that injury report list may look long, the Ducks are in pretty good shape as they look to beat Oregon State for the first time in Corvallis since 2018.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave positive updates this week regarding the recovery of starting right guard Bedford, a key offensive lineman to protect quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Bedford has been out the first two weeks but on Wednesday, coach Lanning said, "I'm confident he could" play against the Beavers.
“Everybody in that room is still hungry,” Oregon offensive lineman Nishad Strother said. “Everybody wants to play, and everybody has that goal to play... Obviously there's a lot of stuff changing. So, you know, just put your best foot forward every day, and then we'll see what happens.”
Another big update, Oregon receiver Evan Stewart did not practice fully on Tuesday according to reports. However, on Wednesday Stewart was back fully and worked with the punt returners.
UPDATES
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1 and 2, has been practicing this week, Lanning is optimistic Bedford can play in Week 3.
Junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.: Was OUT for Week 1 and Week 2. Bryant was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report prior to the win over Boise State.
Junior offensive lineman Dave Iuli: Was OUT (foot injury) for Week 1 and Week 2, has been practicing this week.
Junior cornerback Jahlil Florence: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1 and Week 2, has been practicing this week.
Senior kicker Andrew Boyle: Missed all of 2023 (knee) and both games in 2024 - no timetable for return.
Redshirt freshman tight end Travis Brashear: Was OUT (undisclosed) for Week 1 and Week 2.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner: Was OUT for Week 1 and Week 2, no timetable for return.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields: Was OUT for Week 1 and Week 2, no timetable for return.
Can the Ducks find their rhythm offensively agains the Beavers? Through two games, Gabriel has been sacked more times (7) than Bo Nix was all of last season (5) with the Ducks.
“The rivalry is something I always appreciate,” Lanning said. “You know, I think that makes college football fun... It means a little bit more. So is it another game? Yeah, it's another game. Is it important for us? It's very important for us. Our guys want to go out there and have success.”
What color are Oregon fans supposed to wear to Reser Stadium? Officially, fans are encouraged to wear GREEN for the rivalry game.
