Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Rising in Name, Image, Likeness Earnings
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is off to a hot start in the 2024 college football season. Gabriel has led the Ducks to a 3-0 start, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend and is rising in name, image, likeness (NIL) valuation.
With one of the best personal brands in college football, Gabriel's current NIL evaluation is $1.7 million in earnings this season, which ranks him No. 11 in NIL 100 On3 rankings and No. 10 in college football NIL earnings.
Gabriel's evaluation has increased $500,000 since a few weeks ago. His recent NIL partnerships include an exclusive NIL deal with Celsius. Gabriel is one of six Heisman hopefuls to join Celsius’ expanded NIL College Football Roster for the 2024-25 season: Alongside Donovan Edwards, Jalen Milroe, Emeka Egbuka, DJ Uiagalelei and Travis Hunter.
Before that, Gabriel inked a deal with Beats By Dre. The quarterback then gifted custom Oregon Ducks branded Beats products to his team with an exciting unveiling from the back of his minivan on the field at Autzen Stadium.
“I just want to say, great camp. Appreciate you guys,” Gabriel said as he popped the trunk of the minivan to reveal new headphones for everyone in Oregon packaging.
Gabriel is very generous when it comes to his NIL earnings.
After signing a deal with the GLD Shop, Gabriel presented his Oregon teammates with custom-made jewelry during the team’s offseason retreat.
His charitable acts continue beyond the Oregon football team. Gabriel donated his early NIL earnings for shoes and accessories to the boys of the Mililani High School basketball program and then gifted jerseys to his high school alma mater in Hawaii.
Gabriel has 178,000 followers across his social media platforms, with his highest count on Instagram at 114,000 followers.
On Monday, Gabriel posted a new video on Instagram promoting Evo Shield, a custom-molding sleeveless rib shirt to stay protected. In the video, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson makes an appearance.
At the top of NIL earnings is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, coach Deion Sanders' son at $5.1 million. Rounding out the top five of top 100 NIL earners is : LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne ($4 million), Colorado receiver Travis Hunter ($3.1 million), Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning ($3.1 million) and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers ($2.2 million.) Interestingly, Ewers, who went down with an injury in Week 3, valuation has deceased.
Through three weeks, Gabriel owns the highest completion percentage in the country. Gabriel has connected on 79-of-94 attempts, an amazing 84 percent completion percentage. Remember, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix broke the NCAA record last season with 77.4 percent.
Nationally, Gabriels currently ranks No. 2 in NCAA history in total touchdowns (160), fourth in total yards (16,865), fifth in passing yards (15,779) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (131).
Gabriel and the Ducks are enjoying a bye week before their first Big Ten conference matchup on Saturday, September 28th against the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks will be on the road and the game time will be decided six days before. The possible kickoff time slots for Oregon vs. UCLA are 12:30 pm, 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8 pm (All Times in Pacific Standard Time).
