Does Oregon Ducks' Beaver Beatdown Impact Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Odds?
Yesterday, Oregon Duck football fans got a glimpse at the Ducks’ potential, beating Oregon State at Reser Stadium 49-14 with a second half performance that are reminding some of Oregon’s preseason hype. Oregon’s offense felt cohesive, their offensive line opened up more gaps as well as kept the pocket strong, and several weapons in receiving and rushing got their chance to make big plays outside of special teams efforts unlike with previous games.
Another thing Duck fans got to witness was a comfortable Dillon Gabriel. With the offensive line keeping a stronger pocket (sometimes up to five seconds without breaching defenders), Gabriel looked more confident and was able to take the time he needed to suss out viable targets.
Gabriel left the game last night with more than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to allow back-up Dante Moore to get some reps at the helm. Upon leaving the field, Gabriel was 20 of 24, boasted 291 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns. He had an 83 percent completion percentage against the Beavers.
As for rushing, Gabriel put up 64 yards, including a 54 yard touchdown. Gabriel had the second highest average yards per rush on the Oregon team for this contest.
Gabriel did have a few mistakes here and there, but nowhere comparable to previous contests this season. His first incompletion closer to the start of the 3rd quarter in particular squandered what would have likely been a touchdown drive for the Ducks, but resulted in Atticus Sappington having to kick a field goal.
However, Gabriel made a strong impression during this game that the Ducks’ offense was finally coming together after weeks of less than favorable performances.
So how do these numbers and Gabriel’s overall performance affect his Heisman Trophy odds?
Last week, we saw Vegas Insider report that Gabriel’s odds for Heisman dropped him to the fifth place spot at +1200. Gabriel was surpassed in odds by Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Miami’s Cam Ward, Georgia’s Carson Beck, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.
As of this morning, Gabriel’s Heisman odds have shot up since beating the Beavers on FanDuel. Right now, Gabriel is +900 and tied for the fourth highest odds for the Heisman race. Gabriel is currently tied with Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee.
Sitting above Gabriel in the Heisman odds is Dart (+600), Jalen Milroe of Alabama (+600), and Ward (+480). Quinn Ewers dropped out of the top six for Heisman rankings on FanDuel after suffering an abdominal strain suffered during Texas’ game this week against UTSA.
Oregon is currently at +1100 in odds to win the National Championship behind Alabama (+950), Texas (+550), Georgia (+350), and Ohio State (+350).
The Ducks are comfortably in second for Big Ten Conference Champion odds behind Ohio State. Oregon currently sits in most betting pools at the +250 - +300 range for the Big Ten Championship.
Time will tell if Gabriel’s Heisman odds improve throughout the season, but after a strong performance in Reser Stadium and a bye week ahead of their first Big Ten Conference game against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium, the odds seem to be in Gabriel’s favor to continue to perform well.
