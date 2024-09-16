Oregon Ducks’ Atticus Sappington Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Oregon starting kicker Atticus Sappington was named the Big Ten Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. The announcement came after Sappington helped the Ducks win their third game of the season 49-14 on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers, his previous school.
In front of a sold-out crowd at Reser Stadium, the former Beaver went 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points. Sappington’s field goals came from 25 and 39 yards. He also kicked off eight times, averaging 64.2 yards per kick, including five touchbacks.
“It’s good to have a guy who you know has done it at this level,” said Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig. “A big part of kicking, a lot of guys can go out and kick off the sticks or kick when there’s no pressure going on, but knowing he’s done it in big games in some of the stadiums we’ll play in. His mentality, he’s really got a mentality to be good at his position.”
Sappington has made a big impact in Oregon’s first three games of the 2024 season, scoring in critical moments. In week two against Boise State, Sappington made a 24-yard field goal as time expired to secure the Ducks a 37-34 victory and avoid sending the game into overtime.
"It's pretty surreal. That was one of the best feelings I've had in my entire life," said Sappington. "For me, it's just, I made the kick, keep stacking, keep getting better, and focus on the next kick."
This is Oregon’s second consecutive week earning Big Ten special teams honors. Last week, Oregon receiver Tez Johnson brought home conference Special Teams Player of the Week following a game against Boise State when Johnson returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown. He also had a second return for 29 yards, becoming the first Oregon Duck with over 100 punt return yards in a game since 2019.
“I didn’t contribute as much on offense as I did the first week, but I made big plays on special teams,” said Johnson after the game. “Whatever it takes to help the team out, I’m always willing to do. This is a team sport and I think your individual success is no bigger than the next man.”
The Ducks have placed a significant emphasis on special teams, recognizing its ability to swing close games. This emphasis was evident against Boise State, where the No. 9 Ducks’ special teams play proved crucial in preventing an upset by the Broncos.
“The difference tonight was special teams. Big punt return, big kickoff return. Those were really critical in this game,” said Lanning.
Oregon’s special teams unit is coached by Joe Lorig. Lorig has an impressive coaching resume that includes stops at Penn State, Memphis, Utah State, Arizona State, and multiple FCS and Division II schools. Lorig joined Oregon’s coaching staff as the special teams coordinator and nickels coach in January 2022.
"Joe has a proven track record of coaching special teams,” said Lanning at the time of the hiring. “His units have twice ranked No. 1 nationally in special teams efficiency, and Joe is also connected with many of the high school coaches throughout the state of Oregon. He has an affinity for this part of the country, and it's just very exciting to be able to attract a coach of this caliber to our staff.”
Oregon will continue to try and make plays on special teams as the Ducks begin conference play. Oregon's Big Ten Conference debut will be on Saturday, September 28th, against a familiar opponent: the UCLA Bruins. After a statement redemption win against Oregon State, the Ducks will look to continue their 3-0 winning streak and prove themselves as a national championship-caliber team.
