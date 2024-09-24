Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins Injury Update: Matthew Bedford, Kanye Clark, Keanu Williams
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed an injury update on Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, who has regressed in rehabilitation in Duck practice this week. UCLA Bruins coach DeShaun Forster provided an injury update for season ending injuries to defensive lineman Kanye and defensive back Keanu Williams.
"Yeah, he actually got dinged the other day in practice," said coach Lanning about Bedford. "So, just trying to be aware of where he's at. If he's able to help us this week, we will. But always will put our players first and see where they're at in that process."
Starting right guard Bedford is a key to Oregon's success in protecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in their last win against the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks' offensive line struggled the first two weeks with Bedford out, and now it appears Bedford's set back in rehab could affect his availability vs. UCLA.
Despite the injury uncertainty, coach Lanning remains confident in his offensive line's play against the Bruins.
"Well, just, it's really about the body work we do this week, in practice," Lanning said on Monday. "What's going to show up in practice for it to show up in the games. But I think what's been proven is when we play clean, we play well. So that's something we have to challenge ourselves to do, especially when you go in on the road. You know, there can be a loss of focus. That's something we have to maintain throughout the game."
In a late-night Big Ten conference clash, the No. 8 Ducks travel to play the unranked Bruins on Saturday, September 28th. This matchup is Oregon's first conference game in the Big Ten, ironically, against an old Pac-12 conference foe in the Rose Bowl.
For the Bruins, both Williams and Clark are out for the season after their injuries suffered in UCLA's loss to the LSU Tigers. Williams was UCLA's starting defensive tackle who had a sack, a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss in two games. Clark had two pass breakups and a solo tackle in two games.
“I feel for those guys and just one positive is we get them back next season,” Foster said.
Looks like both UCLA(1-2) and Oregon (3-0) will need to take a look at its respective depth charts and rework it. For Oregon, reworking the offensive line rotation is not ideal as coach Lanning felt that the Ducks found their rhythm.
"I think we found it that game," said coach Lanning of the offensive line vs. Oregon State. "It's about what we do today and what we do tomorrow to see if we can continue to do that."
With excellent protection vs. the Beavers, Gabriel threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns and added 64 yards on the ground which included a 54-yard touchdown.
Bedford's status will be one to monitor as Big Ten play inches closer for Oregon.
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Betting Odds Predict Huge Victory In Rose Bowl
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Should Rookie Bucky Irving Be Starting Running Back for Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class