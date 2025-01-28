Ducks Digest

NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden

The 2024-2025 season showcased the dominance of the Oregon Ducks' receiving corps, led by Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. Now turning their focus to the NFL Draft, both players have the tools to make a significant impact as rookies, combining speed, size, and skill to captivate pro scouts.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) high-fives wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) as he scores a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE - During the 2024-2025 season, the Oregon Ducks boasted one of the most dominant receiving corps in the country, headlined by receivers Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Traeshon Holden.

While Stewart will be returning to Oregon for the 2025 season, Johnson and Holden are seeking to take their talents to the next level. Both Holden and Johnson are expected to be drafted in the NFL Draft, with room to develop into two of the best rookie receivers for the 2025 NFL season.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1), left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Since declaring for the draft after the season, Holden and Johnson, along with former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, have headed south to Los Angeles, California, to prepare for the upcoming Pro Day in March and the NFL Draft.

Since then, the two have put out great showings on tape, particularly Holden, who recently had a clip go viral for his dominant route running at Shrine Bowl practice. Johnson, on the other hand, has emerged as a candidate for a starting slot receiver spot in the NFL.

Traeshon Holden:

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) makes a catch in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although Holden never surpassed 500 receiving yards in a season or earned a receiving grade above 70 during his collegiate career, he could very well be a 2025 NFL sleeper. Holden’s ability to efficiently run routes, paired with his agility, explosive burst, and quick change of direction, makes him a dangerous opponent for any NFL secondary. In addition to his twitchy athleticism, Holden’s size is something NFL scouts will undoubtedly notice. The former Duck stands at 6-3 and weighs 205 pounds, with nearly 33-inch arms that place him above the 65th percentile for NFL wide receivers. This gives him an edge in catching through contact and makes him more likely to win 50-50 balls.

Holden has the opportunity to further boost his draft stock later this month as he will officially compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 30. Many big names in football have had their paths to greatness run through the Shrine Bowl, including stars like Tom Brady, John Elway, Walter Payton, and more. Holden’s performance at the Shrine Bowl will not only showcase his skills against some of the nation’s top talent but could also solidify his position as a legitimate NFL prospect.

One possible landing spot for Holden is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adding more dominant wide receivers to its roster is a must for Pittsburgh, as the team’s passing game was a notable flaw that was on display throughout the 2024 season.

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has the Steelers taking either Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden or Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka in the first round. However, the Steelers have a great need for wide receivers and could potentially draft Holden in later rounds due to his size, ability, and high ceiling.

Tez Johnson:

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Johnson was easily the Ducks’ most consistent receiver throughout the 2024 season. Johnson was a second-team All-Big Ten nominee with 83 catches, 898 yards, and 10 touchdowns, all of which were team highs. He also ran a punt back for a touchdown on one of his 13 returns earlier in the season.

Although Johnson undoubtedly has the speed and agility to excel at the next level, he will most likely operate as a slot receiver in the NFL. Johnson stands at 5-10, 165 pounds, which may raise concerns for NFL teams about his ability to play through contact and win 50-50 balls against bigger and stronger defenders. However, his role as an effective slot receiver is undeniable, with 87.8% of his collegiate snaps coming from the inside.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) rushes up the field Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is a very quick and twitchy receiver, which will benefit him in the slot, working against linebackers and safeties. Johnson has also showcased just how dangerous he can be on special teams during the season. Against Boise State, Johnson took one play 85 yards to the end zone.

Johnson has been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to his close relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Adopted by Nix’s family at age 15, Johnson shares a unique bond with his former Oregon teammate. The duo’s chemistry was on full display during their time with the Ducks, making the prospect of reuniting under Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense an intriguing possibility.

