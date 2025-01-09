Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks to Land 4-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen? Commitment Announcement Set

McKay Madsen, a four-star linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class out of Clovis, California, visited the Oregon Ducks back on Nov. 30. He will choose between the Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and BYU Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Navy All-American Bowl.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and McKay Madsen
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and McKay Madsen / @McKayMadsen - X
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle is deciding between the likes of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and BYU Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 11 at halftime of the Navy All-American Bowl. Just a year ago, McKay Madsen had zero Division I offers.

How the recent commitments of 2025 four-star linebacker Gavin Nix and four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt will affect Madsen's decision is yet to be determined.

UO
Oregon linebacker commit Nasir Wyatt posing on a visit to Eugene on Feb. 5, 2024. / Nasir Wyatt/X

Madsen was in Eugene for the 49-21 victory over rival Washington Huskies for Senior Night back on Nov. 30.

“That atmosphere was great as always. A little bit colder since the last time I was up there but even better production from the team. The thing that excites me is knowing that Coach Lanning is there to stay. With him there, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and linebackers coach Brian Michalowski are there to stay as well, and they are such great dudes.”

McKay Madsen on his Oregon visit

The four-star recruit played multiple positions besides linebacker throughout his high school career, including quarterback, fullback, wide receiver, punt returner. Madsen finished with 1,483 all purpose yards to go along with 19 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and one passing touchdown in his senior season with Clovis North.

"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class... He’s a tough, physical kid. Kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."

Gregg Biggins, 247Sports

Coach Dan Lanning just received word that senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher will return to the team for one season. He was a walk-on baseball player with Oregon and has played four years of baseball. Since Boettcher only has three years of football under his belt, he can play one more season on the gridiron for the Ducks.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is set to have a national breakout campaign for the Ducks This past season, he finished with 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one interception.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10)
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball during the first half against Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The other Oregon linebackers on next season's roster include:

Sophomore outside linebacker Blake Purchase

Freshman inside linebacker Dylan Edwards

Freshman inside linebacker Brayden Platt

Sophomore inside linebacker Devon Jackson

Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Ashton Porter

Freshman inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi

Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Will Straton

Sophomore outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti

Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Chip Allers

Freshman outside linebacker Elijah Rushing

