Oregon Ducks to Land 4-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen? Commitment Announcement Set
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle is deciding between the likes of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and BYU Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 11 at halftime of the Navy All-American Bowl. Just a year ago, McKay Madsen had zero Division I offers.
How the recent commitments of 2025 four-star linebacker Gavin Nix and four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt will affect Madsen's decision is yet to be determined.
Madsen was in Eugene for the 49-21 victory over rival Washington Huskies for Senior Night back on Nov. 30.
“That atmosphere was great as always. A little bit colder since the last time I was up there but even better production from the team. The thing that excites me is knowing that Coach Lanning is there to stay. With him there, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and linebackers coach Brian Michalowski are there to stay as well, and they are such great dudes.”- McKay Madsen on his Oregon visit
The four-star recruit played multiple positions besides linebacker throughout his high school career, including quarterback, fullback, wide receiver, punt returner. Madsen finished with 1,483 all purpose yards to go along with 19 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and one passing touchdown in his senior season with Clovis North.
"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class... He’s a tough, physical kid. Kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."- Gregg Biggins, 247Sports
Coach Dan Lanning just received word that senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher will return to the team for one season. He was a walk-on baseball player with Oregon and has played four years of baseball. Since Boettcher only has three years of football under his belt, he can play one more season on the gridiron for the Ducks.
Sophomore outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is set to have a national breakout campaign for the Ducks This past season, he finished with 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one interception.
The other Oregon linebackers on next season's roster include:
Sophomore outside linebacker Blake Purchase
Freshman inside linebacker Dylan Edwards
Freshman inside linebacker Brayden Platt
Sophomore inside linebacker Devon Jackson
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Ashton Porter
Freshman inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi
Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Will Straton
Sophomore outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti
Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Chip Allers
Freshman outside linebacker Elijah Rushing
