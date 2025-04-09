Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Different' Details New Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks under coach Dan Lanning have been dominating the recruiting trail. Since Lanning’s arrival in December of 2021, the Ducks have managed to bring in top ten recruiting classed while simultaneously landing top transfers from around the nation. Now the Ducks have a new recruiter on their staff: wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
After the 2024 season, Oregon receivers coach Junior Adams took on a new role. Adams left Oregon’s football program, taking his next steps in his coaching career as the receiver coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Adams’ exit from the program resulted in Lanning bringing in a new face to not only lead Oregon’s talent-flooded receiver room but to further help solidify the Ducks as a recruiting powerhouse.
Douglas detailed the difference on recruiting with the Ducks brand.
“It does hit a little different when you got the Oregon 'O' behind you,” said Douglas of recruiting Tuesday after a spring practice. “But nonetheless, the same mindset, mentality that I've had everywhere I've been.”
Oregon has emerged as a recruiting powerhouse for various reasons. Whether it’s facilities, recent success, producing NFL talent, etc., Oregon can compete with any program in the nation in recruiting both out of high school and the transfer portal. Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 5 in the nation while its 2024 class ranked No. 3. In 2024, the Ducks also landed the No. 2 transfer class in the nation.
Oregon’s pattern of success on the recruiting trail is only anticipated to grow. The Ducks already have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle and are only expected to climb in the ranks as several top prospects prepare to make their decisions.
The Ducks’ success is attributed to a combination of strategic efforts, including the work of coaches like Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Chris Hampton. 247Sports recognized Hampton as the National Recruiter of the Year for the 2025 cycle due to his success in recruiting one of, if not the best, defensive back groups in the nation.
Prior to Douglas’ arrival, Adams was also an aggressor on the recruiting trail. Adams managed to bring some of the nation’s most promising receivers to Oregon. Jeremiah McClellan, Jurrion Dickey, as well as transfers like Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson, are all a result of Adams and Lanning's recruiting.
Douglas plans on expanding on the foundation Adams laid but with his own unique approach.
"Junior Adams is Junior Adams and Ross Douglas is Ross Douglas," Douglas said. "I'm just ready to make my own stamp and shoot, I have big shoes to fill. Now I just want to take my own spin on it and run with it and hopefully that translates to a lot of success."
Douglas is no stranger to success. Douglas was brought on to Oregon’s coaching staff after spending last season leading the nation's top passing offense at Syracuse. The Orange led the FBS with 370.0 passing yards per game while ranking sixth with 34 passing touchdowns. Before Douglas, Syracuse ranked 116th nationally in 2023.
Before heading to Syracuse, Douglas spent three years with the New England Patriots. He started as a defensive assistant and was promoted in 2022 to wide receivers coach, making him the youngest position coach in the NFL at that time.
During his first year in that role, Douglas helped Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers reach career-best numbers in receiving yards (804) and touchdowns (six).
As Douglas prepares for his first season as a Duck, he’s looking to build on the success he’s had at the NFL and college level. Douglas is prepared to bring the same energy and mindset that helped elevate his previous teams.
"I'm gonna come to work every single day, bring positive energy to the building and give my all every single day I step in this building to the coaching staff and to the players," Douglas said. "So that ain't gonna change, regardless of what logo I have on back."