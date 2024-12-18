Oregon Ducks Recruiting: McKay Madsen's Commitment Looms After Oregon Visit
After a successful early signing period, the Oregon Ducks could be closing in on yet another elite talent in the 2025 recruiting class.
Oregon hosted four-star linebacker McKay Madsen for a visit over the weekend as the Ducks look to add another member to their '25 class. Madsen is planning on taking a two-year mission trip that would set his career start date back to 2027, but the Ducks have remained right in the mix for him.
A Clovis, CA. product, Madsen received offers from programs like BYU, Washington, Arizona State, Washington State, UCLA, Boston College, San Diego State, Arizona, Fresno State, San Jose State, and more. He also received offers from three Ivy League schools in Harvard, Princeton and Yale and two service academies in Army and Air Force.
Along with his trip to Oregon, Madsen took official visits with Washington (May 31) and BYU (June 21) over the summer. However, Oregon has emerged as the favorite for him, per 247Sports' crystal ball prediction.
Here's what Madsen told On3's ScoopDuck about his trip to Eugene:
“Highlights were definitely feeling out the weather this time,” Madsen told On3.“This time was kind of a glimpse of the real Oregon during the wintery months. And just seeing the coaches again, seeing the coaches, I got to talk to after the game, get his take on doing two sports in Oregon too, and kind of just talking with him about his experience there.”
Madsen is the No. 19 linebacker prospect in the country and the No. 17 overall player in the state of California, per 247Sports' rankings. During the 2022 and '23 seasons, Madsen posted 92 total tackles (eight for loss), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five pass breakups and four interceptions. A star in both track and field and football, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins called Madsen "one of the freakier athletes in the '25 class."
After winning the Big Ten Championship during their first season in the conference, the No. 1 Ducks will now await the winner Ohio State and Tennessee to set up a clash at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. If Oregon wins that game, it would advance to the Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to play the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Oregon and Ohio State/Tennessee will kickoff on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
