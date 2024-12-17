Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Isaiah World?
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is looking to be No. 1—not just on the football field. Lanning is on the road to securing his second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 9, and since then, the Oregon coach has been working to fill needs on his future roster through the transfer portal. His latest target: former Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that World has narrowed down his top three schools, and Oregon is among them. Alongside Oregon, World is also considering Texas A&M and Nebraska.
The 6-8, 320-pound lineman is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. Last season, World earned a pass-blocking grade of 82.2 from Pro Football Focus (PFF), ranking him 17th in the nation among FBS tackles who started regularly.
On Dec. 3, World was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention for Nevada for the second year. He also started every game this season at the left tackle position, helping his team’s offense improve from being the worst offense in the Mountain West Conference last season to ranking seventh this season.
Although Nevada’s offense showed significant growth this season, it still struggled to be consistent throughout the year. The Wolf Pack ended the season 3-10 overall and 0-7 in conference play. In Week 14, Nevada suffered its sixth consecutive loss to the UNLV Rebels, losing 38-15.
So why does Oregon have great odds of landing the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal? The answer is simple: winning and playing time. Nevada won just three games all season, while Oregon has yet to lose a game all season and is in contention for a national championship.
On top of that, Oregon is in need of another offensive lineman, as former Oregon offensive lineman JacQawn ‘Shaq’ McRoy entered the transfer portal and recently signed with Arkansas. McRoy, a true freshman, is similar in size to World. McRoy stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs in at 375 pounds. Restoring that size on Oregon’s offensive line will be a huge benefit, especially when a player with that size has the kind of experience World brings to the table.
The competition for World is stiff. Both Texas A&M and Nebraska offer compelling opportunities. Texas A&M has a strong history of offensive line play and competes in the SEC, a conference known for producing NFL-ready talent. Nebraska is building momentum as coach Matt Rhule enters his third season with the Cornhuskers. Like Texas A&M, Nebraska is also creating a program culture that emphasizes physicality and development. However, Oregon’s combination of success, player development, and immediate need gives the Ducks a crucial edge.
Oregon’s reputation for winning and it’s dominance on the offensive line is a major draw for players like World. The Ducks have consistently built one of the most respected offensive line units in the country, anchored by their ability to develop talent and create opportunities for players to shine on the national stage.
With offensive lineman like Marucs Harper II and Ajani Cornelius departing after this season, there will be room for World to step in and make an immediate impact. Additionally, Oregon's left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. could test the NFL Draft are the College Football Playoff. The Ducks' combination of a winning culture and proven success in the trenches makes Oregon a top contender to land the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.
