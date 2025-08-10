Oregon Ducks Battling Texas Longhorns For Elite Wide Receiver Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are well on their way to building one of the top recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle. Sitting with the No. 7 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports rankings, the Ducks have been pursuing one of the top offensive recruits in the cycle in four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell.
After hosting Caldwell on a couple of visits this year, the Ducks have begun surging his recruitment.
Ducks Searching For Second Wide Receiver Commit
Caldwell spoke with Rivals about how the Ducks have surged in his recruitment. He pointed to his relationships with offensive analyst Donte Ellington and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
"I definitely have a great connection with Coach (Donte) Ellington and Coach Douglas,” Caldwell said. “They’re very knowledgeable coaches. They’ll definitely be in the mix. We talk almost every week and we’ve built a strong connection...not only are the coaches high energy, but so are the players and you can tell how they play that they all share that same energy.”
The No. 14 wide receiver and No. 66 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Caldwell would give the Ducks another elite option in their 2027 recruiting class if he decides to commit.
One of the two commits in Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman. The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country, Bowman committed to the Ducks at the end of July, giving Oregon their first offensive commit of the 2027 class.
In addition to Oregon, the Texas Longhorns are also pushing for the in-state recruit. He's been on multiple visits to the Forty Acres over the past year and made a stop earlier this summer for a camp.
The Ducks aren't strangers when it comes to recruiting to Texas for wide receiver prosepcts. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon signed the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the country, five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, one of the top prospects in the country regardless of position.
Recent Wide Receiver Recruiting Classes
In addition to landing Moore, the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class, Oregon also signed four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry. One of the top players from Arizona, Perry ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 159 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Following an injury to the Ducks' projected No. 1 wide receiver Evan Stewart earlier this summer, Moore is expected to replace some of Stewart's production. As one of the Ducks' potential top targets in the passing game, can Moore become a freshman All-American, similar to Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith and Alabama Crimson Tide's Ryan Williams?