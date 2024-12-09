Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Tight Ends Terrance Ferguson, Kenyon Sadiq Key to College Football Playoff Run

If the Oregon Ducks want to make a long run in the College Football Playoff, Ducks tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq will have to continue to play well for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, like they did in the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Olivia Cleary

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) arrives pregame against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are officially the kings of the Big Ten Conference in their first season in the league. The Ducks solidified their status with a statement 45-37 win over No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. However, the win didn't come easy for the Ducks. 

Both Oregon and Penn State’s explosive offenses were on full display Saturday. In just the first half, the Ducks and the Nittany Lions broke the Big Ten Championship Game record with a combined 55 points. A significant factor in both teams' high-scoring and effective offenses was the way their offensive coordinators implemented their tight ends into their schemes. 

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I love those guys. They're an extremely talented group, just very unselfish,” said Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of his tight end corps. “All year, they've waited for their time in terms of touchdowns, but they've helped us a bunch—a ton in the run game and the pass game.” 

It was a battle for the tight ends Saturday—specifically, a battle between Penn State's Tyler Warren and Oregon’s Terrence Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq. Warren was a crucial aspect of the Nittany Lions' offense. Although Warren didn’t score a touchdown, he had seven receptions for 87 yards on the night. 

Sadiq opened the game with an explosive play. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel found Sadiq for a 28-yard touchdown reception for the game's first score. Not only did Sadiq make a smooth catch, but he also hurdled over a defender on the way to the touchdown. Sadiq ended the game with two receptions for 30 yards and two receiving touchdowns. 

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“That’s normal for Ken,” said Oregon receiver Tez Johnson on Sadiq’s incredible performance. “He did it in the spring game. He did it the first game. When he did it this game, it didn’t really surprise anybody. We expect that out of Ken. He’s a really talented tight end that we have, along with Ferg and P-Herb [Patrick Herbert]. Just the ways he contributes to the team are unbelievable, a young guy like that. His future is really bright.” 

Sadiq was not the only tight end who made a significant difference in Saturday’s championship game, but senior leader Terrence Ferguson had a dominant performance as well. 

Ferguson, who recently set the Oregon all-time record for receptions by a tight end, played a huge role in the Ducks’ success. Ferguson ended the game with three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown, picking up much-needed yards in crucial moments, including a big fourth-down reception to keep Oregon’s offense on the field.  

“That dude’s special. He’s a special person. I love him to death,” said Gabriel. “And I’m proud of him because we talk about it all the time—a guy I trust. Anticipation, trusting him when he’s going to break and be right where he needs to be, and he was. Great route, even better catch. And you just see him make a play in a big-time moment. That’s the trust aspect of it.” 

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) reacts after a run against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert also made an impact, although it was not something that showed up in the statistics. Herbert’s leadership and efficient blocking were vital, helping Oregon accumulate 186 rushing yards during the game and maintaining pocket stability for Gabriel. 

Oregon’s ability to utilize their tight ends in multiple ways has been a key aspect of their success and the team’s ability to make history, going 13-0 for the first time in program history. To have a successful run in the College Football Playoff, the Oregon tight ends need to remain as consistent and dominant as they have been throughout the season. 

The No. 1 Ducks will face the winner of the Ohio State-Tennessee game. Not only are Ohio State and Tennessee some of the best teams in the nation, coming in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, in CFP seeding, but both teams also boast the nation’s best defenses. Ohio State ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense, while Tennessee ranks No. 4. 

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Ducks must maintain their offensive versatility, capitalize on matchups against top-ranked defenses, and execute their game plan efficiently to secure a spot in the championship. 

