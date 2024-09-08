Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Attending Bo Nix’s NFL Debut: Denver Broncos vs. Seattle
The Ducks may have barely broken the historic “never won” record vs. the Boise State Broncos in a close 37-34 win, but tomorrow, Duck fans will be rooting for another Broncos team. Former Oregon Duck Football quarterback Bo Nix is set to start for the Denver Broncos in their NFL season debut vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. Nix is the first rookie captain for the Broncos since 1967 and has shown serious promise during the preseason, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job.
Duck fans have a lot to be excited about, but one Oregon athlete in particular has more invested than the average fan.
Senior wide receiver Tez Johnson, as many fans may know, is Nix’s adopted brother. According to Johnson in his post Boise State game interview, he’ll be taking the trip up North to support his brother and former teammate. During the Boise State game, Johnson punched in an 85-yard kick reception touchdown.
“I’m actually going. I’ll be there,” Johnson said, “It’s going to be fun.”
There’s no word just yet if the Nix family will be joining Johnson, but one would assume if your son is starting his rookie year for a major NFL franchise, you’d buy the plane ticket.
Johnson also threw some sibling jabs Nix’s way. Given the Broncos are not only traveling to Seahawks territory, but Husky territory as well with University of Washington’s campus based in Seattle, Johnson joked that Nix could redeem himself in enemy territory. Nix, Johnson, and the Ducks fell to Washington 36-33 in Seattle at the beginning of the 2023 season and then lost again to the Huskies 34-31 in the PAC-12 Championship.
“Being back in Washington, it’s going to be a hostile environment for him but who cares? He’s got a chance to redeem himself in Washington,” Johnson said.
On Wednesday, Nix spoke to the press about his excitement to start for the Broncos, even if the game is in Husky territory.
"You only get your first game one time," Nix said, "so you have to go out there and make the most of it."
Nix went on to add he’s excited to play in such a hostile environment.
"Seattle's a good team. They have a good defense returning [and] a lot of good players with a new scheme," Nix said. "It'll be interesting to see what they come out and play [on defense]. I think they're going to be very well coached, and they're going to be talented. It's going to be a hostile environment, but it will be fun. It'll be a good first game."
However, the mood won’t be too sour, as his brother will be in the stands cheering him on. Hopefully Johnson is ready for that brutal job up the I-5 after a hard-won game against the college team of Broncos (stock up on beef jerky sticks, Tez).
