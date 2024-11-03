Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Raves About Traeshon Holden: 'F***ing Love It'
It was another productive day at the office for No. 1 Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel as he led the Ducks to a huge 38-17 win over Big Ten foe Michigan Wolverines on the road.
Gabriel shined and the Ducks offense was on schedule for the majority of the game. Gabriel threw for 294 yards and one touchdown as he completed 22 of 34 passes. Gabriel added three rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown. The Heisman-hopeful has now ran for a touchdown in four of the last five games for the Ducks as he continues to offer a sizable rushing threat from inside the red zone.
Oregon's leading receiver in the game, Traeshon Holden, had the best game of his career. Holden caught six passes for 149 yards. He emerged from training camp as one of the leading receivers for the Ducks during the offseason, but has been unable to translate the offseason hype to production on the field.
Gabriel said in his postgame press conference he wasn't surprised by the big game from Holden.
"Just proud of him, the way he worked. You know, he’s gone through adversity, but I just love the way he responds," Gabriel said. "He’s a damn good kid and works his butt off, so I don’t think you can say anymore, he just a guy you can respect."
Holden's adversity includes being ejected during Oregon's win over the Ohio State Buckeyes atAutzen Stadium after spitting on an opposing player. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that the program would handle the situation internally and it appeared that came in the form of a suspension for the Purdue game.
"The way he's practiced, even these past two weeks, it's different, and I respect him for it," Gabriel said of Holden since the ejection. "I'm extremely proud of him, I told him that, but got a bunch of belief in him as a player and a person... You just look a guy that week, and then you look at him now, he's worked his butt off to get to this point."
"I f******* love it for him, I do. I want people to know that there's before and after. There's growth. If you've seen our team, we've continued to grow each week. He's a direct example of that," Gabriel continued.
Despite the Wolverines coming into the game as a double-digit underdogs, the Michigan faithful showed up and put the Ducks through one of their most intense road game environments of the year.
"Man it’s historic. Michigan’s a great team, they played their butt off, but just proud of our guys. The way they continued to respond and keep playing through ups and downs. I think all three phases coming together, it’s important," Gabriel said.
The Ducks have now accomplished beating Ohio State and Michigan in the same season during the first year in the Big Ten conference. However, Gabriel added that he doesn't let the big achievements get to him or the team.
"I feel like history doesn't necessarily kind of go with what we want to do...but I feel like, just being present, being right in the moment, I think that's allowed us to seize every moment. Very easy to say, but hard to do. These seasons get long, but I just, you know, appreciate how we've been able to stay fresh, stay present, keep getting better every week, and that focus has allowed us to do, that that as well," Gabriel said.
With the victory, Oregon improved to 8-1 all-time when ranked No. 1 in the nation, and 2-0 this season.
