Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Leading NCAA, Close To Breaking Multiple Oregon Records
It’d be a hard-pressed job to talk about the No. 1 Oregon Ducks offense without mentioning wide receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson is a lifelong Duck fan turning his dreams into reality (did we mention he’s quarterback Bo Nix’s brother?) that’s on his way to breaking several school records this year.
In 2023, Johnson broke Oregon record for most receptions in a single season (86) and is only 23 receptions shy of breaking his own Oregon record in 2024.
Johnson leads the NCAA with the most slot touchdowns (7) in the country, an impressive statistic especially halfway through the season. Johnson has also scored a touchdown for the past five games in a row.
For those unfamiliar, a slot receiver lines up inside the offensive line and another receiver (either a “split end” or a “flanker”). Slot receivers are typically smaller than the average wide receiver and a quicker option. A slot is usually utilized for short passes in an effort to secure a first down. In the Ducks’ offense, which relies on short passes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Johnson thrives at the slot receiver position, hence why he’s picked up so many touchdowns.
In fact, Johnson is tied at fifth in the nation for the most receiving touchdowns so far this season at eight. Johnson is currently tied with Ja’Corey Brooks of Louisville, Eric Rivers of FIU, Devonte Ross of Troy, Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State, and Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter of Colorado. The athlete with the most receiving touchdowns so far this season is San Jose State Spartan Nick Nash with 12 touchdowns.
The only games Johnson did not score through receiving so far this season were the Boise State home game and the Oregon State road game in Corvallis. Against Boise State, Johnson scored an 85-yard touchdown on special teams. So technically, Johnson has only one game this season where he didn’t put points on the board for Oregon.
When you look at yardage, Johnson is also flying. Against Illinois last week, Johnson picked up his third game this season with over one hundred receiving yards off six attempts. During the 2023 season, Johnson marked four games with over a hundred receiving yards, but they were all towards the final stretch of the Ducks’ season (including the VRBO Fiesta Bowl against Liberty). Illinois’ 102 receiving yards marks the sixth time Johnson has hit over three digits of yardage during the regular season.
Right now, Johnson is close to breaking the Oregon receiving touchdown record (held by Troy Franklin), reception record (held by Jeff Maehl and Samie Parker), and receiving yards record (held by Samie Parker). With four regular season games left and a more-than-likely bowl game on the horizon for the Ducks, there’s a high chance Johnson will be able to pass these records at the rate he’s playing.
Johnson has another chance to zip through gaps and around defenders as a slot receiver on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks take on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Kick off is at 12:30 p.m. PT.
