Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson Wins Big Ten Award After Breaking Record Vs. UCLA
Tez Johnson is making his mark on the Oregon Ducks offense this season, and the receiver is being recognized accordingly.
The Big Ten announced Monday that Johnson has been named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after putting together a season-best performance in the 34-13 conference-opening win over UCLA on Saturday. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings was also named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
This marks the second time this season that Johnson has won a Big Ten weekly award, as he was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week after having a 85-yard punt return touchdown in the win over Boise State on Sept. 7. Even in a win over the Broncos where Johnson had just three catches for -1 yard, he still impacted the outcome in a big way.
Johnson is the first Duck to win two Big Ten weekly awards.
Against the Bruins, Johnson finished with 11 catches for a season-high 121 yards and two touchdowns. It marked the sixth time in his Oregon career that he's topped the 100-yard receiving mark. In his career, Johnson now has six games with at least 10 catches, five games with multiple touchdowns and has caught a pass in 51 of 54 games.
Johnson’s 11 receptions were the most ever for an Oregon receiver against UCLA.
His first score of the game came on a 52-yard connection with Dillon Gabriel that put the Ducks up 25-3 in the second quarter. He then sealed the deal in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown that marked the game's final points.
Johnson exploded onto the scene in Eugune last season during his first year with the Ducks. He built a quick rapport with Bo Nix and there's been no drop-off in that regard with Gabriel now at the helm.
Last season, he finished with career-high marks in catches (86), receiving yards (1,182) and receiving touchdowns (10).
After putting together such a memorable season, Johnson's goals for 2024 are clear.
“Win a national championship,” Johnson said in an exclusive interview with Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “Don't say it. Believe it. Let Ohio State get here and then let's show them what we're made of. Let's go to Michigan in front of 100,000 people and show them what we're made of.”
So far this season, Johnson is Oregon's leading receiver with 33 catches for 311 yards and four toucdowns through the first four games. Despite the Ducks having an early-season bye week, Johnson's 33 catches is already tied for eighth among FBS receivers.
Johnson and the No. 6 Ducks will host the Michigan State Spartans on Friday before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12.
MORE: What's The Drama: Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Former Duck Bryan Addison Heated Exchange
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dallas Wilson at Colorado Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Dark Horse' to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson