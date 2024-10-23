Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Stepping Up in Terrance Ferguson's Absence
EUGENE—The Oregon Ducks have dominated on the offensive side of the ball throughout the regular season. After Oregon’s 35-0 shutout, the Ducks rank No. 16 in the nation in total offense with 141.1 yards. The Ducks also rank highly in total first downs (No. 12) and passing offense (No. 13). Although there are a lot of factors that contribute to this success, one position group that has played a huge role in Oregon’s offensive dominance is the Ducks’ tight end room.
Although Oregon’s tight end corps is led by seasoned veterans Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson, one younger Duck has been proving his value on the football field. Kenyon Sadiq, a sophomore tight end from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has played a significant role in the Ducks offense this season.
Sadiq isn’t just making waves with his reliable hands and blocking skills, his athleticism is also a standout factor. Known for his speed, Sadiq is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, players in Oregon’s tight end room. His ability to quickly get downfield makes him a dangerous receiving threat, giving Oregon a unique dimension in their offensive schemes.
“It’s nice to get out there, getting the ball and space you know I have the opportunity so getting out there and to do that is good,” said Sadiq of his recent performance at Purdue.
Sadiq has caught the ball 13 times for 170 yards on the season, averaging 13.1 yards per game. Even when not being starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel's target, Sadiq has proven himself to be an efficient blocker, creating gaps for his teammates to move the ball up the field.
“Thats my biggest improvement for sure," Sadiq said. “I feel a lot more comfortable in all areas where it's perimeter blocking or down on the line of scrimmage. I feel really comfortable just using my technique and lower pad level.”
Sadiq had to take on a larger role in Oregon’s game against Purdue and is anticipated to continue in this larger role with the absence of Terrance Ferguson, who underwent surgery to remove his appendix.
"In the middle of the week, (Terrance) started to feel his appendix; he actually had to have his appendix removed," said Lanning. "We're expecting a quick recovery based on what that looks like for him and being smart with him."
Tight ends Sadiq and Patrick Herbert were able to carry the load at the tight end position for the Ducks with Ferguson sidelined. Sadiq showed off his athleticism, finishing with two catches for 58 yards.
“It's just always being ready. It's kind of preparing the same way. Coaches are pretty big on that. So, nothing really like changed. Obviously, it was nice to get a little more, but I wouldn't say anything really changed,” said Sadiq. “It's a lot of fun to get out there and let loose. Something I've kind of wanted to do. And, you know, unfortunate circumstance that got there but yeah, it was good to get out.”
Earlier in the season, when Ferguson was on the field, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein incorporated both Sadiq and Ferguson simultaneously—something different from Sadiq’s freshman season last year.
“Last season I was just kind of testing it out, getting a feel for college football and getting experience whether its not on the field you know just on tape. But yeah, just utilizing different things. Just making defenses adjust to what we do is big,” said Sadiq
The depth of Oregon’s tight end room does not end with Sadiq. Oregon boasts more highly athletic tight ends in its underclassmen. Two of these talented young athletes are redshirt freshman Zach Grace and true freshman Roger Saleapaga.
“Any of the tight ends, we're gonna feel comfortable being on the field with,” explained Sadiq. “All of us are playmakers in different aspects of the game and we each bring different things to the game.”
Sadiq’s emergence as a key player in Oregon's offense has demonstrated the depth and talent within the Ducks’ tight end room. His combination of athleticism, speed, and versatility has allowed him to excel in both receiving and blocking roles. With Ferguson likely out for Oregon’s upcoming game against Illinois, Sadiq has yet another opportunity to establish himself as a dominate player in Oregon's offense.
MORE: Big Ten Title Game Tiebreaker Scenarios: Undefeated Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch
MORE: Emotional Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally Celebrate WNBA Title With New York Liberty
MORE: Marcus Mariota Scores Two Touchdowns In Washington Win: Jayden Daniels' Rib Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Cashes Oregon Ducks Bet vs. Ohio State Alum
MORE: Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?