Early National Signing Day Updates: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks
The Early National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are building an elite 2025 recruiting class. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have assembled an exciting and balanced incoming class.
5-STAR TREY MCNUTT SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star safety Trey McNutt, the nation's No. 1 player at his position, signed with the Ducks. McNutt is Oregon's first-ever five-star safety pledge, as well as the highest-rated defensive back commitment in program history.
4-STAR RUNNING BACK DIERRE HILL SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
4-star running back Dierre Hill Jr. signs with the Oregon Ducks. The 5-11, 180-pound running back out of Belleville, Illinois committed to Oregon in May. Hill is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 12 running back in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Hill Jr. had a historic performance in his high school state championship game this week. Hill lead Althoff Catholic to a 57-14 win over Lena-Winslow to win the Illinois State Championship.
DAKORIEN MOORE ACTIVELY RECRUITING JAHKEEM STEWART, ANDREW OLESH TO SIGN WITH OREGON DUCKS
Oregon 5-star wide receiver signee Dakorien Moore is officially a Duck and is actively recruiting some of the nation's top unsigned talent to Oregon. Moore tweeted at five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (predicted to USC) and four-star tight end Andrew Olesh (Michigan commit) to sign with Oregon.
Stewart just signed with the USC Trojans
4-STAR EDGE TOBI HAASTRUP SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Four-star EDGE Tobi Haastrup has signed with the Oregon Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Haastrup has only played football for one year, focusing on track before, but quickly has caught on.
OREGON DUCKS FLIP 5-STAR QUARTERBACK RECRUIT JARON KEAWE SAGAPOLUTELE FROM CAL
The Oregon Ducks flipped the commitment of five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele from the California Golden Bears.
A product of James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Sagapolutele originally committed to Cal on July 8. He made an official visit to Eugene on Oct. 26 for the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
5-STAR CORNERBACK NA'EEM OFFORD COMMITS TO OREGON DUCKS OVER OHIO STATE
Five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since February, has flipped his committment to the Oregon Ducks, just announced by his live stream.
Offord is currently the No. 4 recruit in the nation for 2025 according to ESPN. The 6’1, 185 pound Parker High School product is the No. 1 cornerback pick for his class and the No. 1 product out of his state of Alabama.
The commitment jumps Oregon's 2025 class ranking to No. 2 in the nation.
4-STAR CORNERBACK DORIAN BREW SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Dorian Brew, an elite four-star cornerback has signed with the Oregon Ducks. Playing out of Conroe, Texas, Brew chose the Ducks over Ohio State, Texas, USC, and LSU.
4-STAR QUARTERBACK AKILI SMITH JR. SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Lincoln (California) four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. has officially signed to join Oregon's 2025 recruiting class. Smith Jr. has been committed to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein since July of 2023.
Smith Jr’s father Akili Smith played quarterback for the Ducks, winning Pac 10 Offensive Player of the Year in 1998 before being drafted No. 3 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1999 NFL draft.
3-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ZAC STASCAUSKY SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
3-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DEMETRI MANNING SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
4-STAR LINEBACKER NASIR WYATT SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Wyatt is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California who chose Oregon over Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, and Baylor. A consensus four-star prospect, Wyatt is known for his speed and pass-rushing ability.
4-STAR RUNNING BACK JORDON DAVISON SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
The 5-foot-11, 230-pound running back Davison is rated a five-star prospect by Rivals. A product of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Davison picked the Ducks over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans.
4-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DOUGLAS UTU SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
4-STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MATTHEW JOHNSON SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
5-STAR TIGHT END LINKON CURE STICKS WITH KANSAS STATE
The Oregon Ducks made a late push to flip five-star tight end Linkon Cure from Kansas State but he chose to sign with K-State.
5-STAR RECEIVER DALLAS WILSON SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Five-star wide receiver recruit Dallas Wilson has signed with the Oregon despite being predicted to flip his commitment to Florida Gators.
“It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school. Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person,” said Wilson.
5-STAR RECEIVER DAKORIEN MOORE SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
A gem of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class, 5-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has signed with the Oregon Ducks. The nation’s No. 4 overall prospect committed to Oregon on July 4 after decommitting from LSU. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound recruit from Duncanville, Texas is the highest-rated prospect in Dan Lanning's incoming class.
4-STAR TIGHT END VANDER PLOOG SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
The Oregon Ducks have officially added 4-star tight end recruit Vander Ploog to their 2025 recruiting class. Ploog had been committed to the Washington Huskies since June before flipping to the Ducks in early November.
5-STAR BRANDON FINNEY SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff just signed five-star cornerback Brandon Finney despite flip efforts from Penn State. Finney is a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback from Owings Mills, Maryland. Finney is a five-star recruit and ranked the fifth-best cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Finney committed to Oregon on June 25. Finney visited Oregon on Oct. 12 for the Ohio State game.
Finney has been compared by 247Sports to former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. Jones was a first-round pick in 2015, making 2nd-Team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in 2018.
4-STAR RECEIVER COOPER PERRY SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
The Ducks landed four-star receiver Cooper Perry. After taking an unofficial visit on April 6, Perry committed to Oregon four days later on April 10 before taking an official visit to Eugene on June 7. Perry has shut down his recruitment in September, decided to not stay in contact with programs looking to flip him.
4-STAR OFFENSIVE TACKLE ZIYARE ADDISON SIGNS WITH OREGON DUCKS
6-4, 280-pounds Ziyare Addison, a 2025 offensive tackle (OT) from Sumner, Florida, has signed with the Oregon Ducks. Addison is the No. 23 OT and No. 206 overall from the 247Sports Composite. He spurned offers from home-state schoolsFlorida and Florida State, as well as the likes ofAlabama andAuburn.
GAVIN NIX FLIP
The Ducks flipped the committment of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Gavin Nix from the Miami Hurricanes and coach Mario Cristobal. The four-star from the class of 2025 had been committed to Miami coach Mario Cristobal since July 1 but Oregon made a late surge. In his senior season, Nix has 33 solo tackles plus 10 assisted. He officially visited Eugene back on June 14.
Early National Signing Day Preview
The Ducks are still in the running for coveted uncommitted recruits while trending to flip a few commits to further bolster their No. 6-ranked 2025 recruiting class.
Oregon is in the mix to flip the commitments of Kansas State's five-star tight end Linkon Cure, Michigan's four-star tight end Andrew Olesh, Ohio State's five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord and Cal four-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele. As far as uncommitted recruits go, five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is trending toward USC but Oregon is still in the mix.
As far as retaining commits, five-star cornerback Brandon Finney was trending to flip from Oregon to Penn State but the Ducks are pushing to keep the talent. Finney's decision will be one to watch.
The traditional February signing day is still in place but recruits who want enroll early have until Friday, Dec. 6 to sign with schools. Many elite recruits are opting to jumpstart their college careers and dive into playbooks and programs.
Here are the top classes for the 2025 cycle as of Monday, per 247Sports' composite team rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Texas
5. Auburn
6. Oregon
7. Michigan
8. LSU
9. Tennessee
10. Texas A&M
What makes Lanning an elite recruiter? In exclusive interviews with Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson, the two Ducks shined a light on Lanning's transparency, consistency and work ethic.
"I think the truth is everything to a kid when you come out of high school," Johnson told reporter Bri Amaranthus. "You just want pure honesty. You want the truth."
"Every game day, we're ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Because he's going to give you all that he got. He's going to give you 100 percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life. I don't know how he does it. The consistency is unbelievable."
Ferguson is not shocked by Lanning's success on the recruiting trail.
"I really appreciate the transparency from coach Lanning," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "The time that I've had with him, I can understand why he's doing what he's doing in recruiting."
Oregon signed a consensus top-five recruiting class in 2024, with a 2025 recruiting class that ranks top-10 and a 2026 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1.
This article will be updated.
