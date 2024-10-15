Oregon Ducks Unveil Nike Dunk Cleats Ahead of Purdue Boilermakers Matchup
The Oregon Ducks have flexed their relationship with Nike once again. As Oregon faces Purdue on Friday night, the Ducks will be wearing Nike Dunk cleats in a custom green and yellow colorway. New uniform designs for the 2024 season wasn't enough, so Nike and the Ducks decided to wear limited edition Oregon cleats.
Even those who aren't sneaker heads can appreciate the fashionable cleats that the Ducks will be wearing on Friday night. With a green base, the design features yellow and silver accents on the laces and the Nike Swoosh. The bottom of the cleats matches the silver swoosh as well.
The Ducks have not yet announced which Generation O uniforms they will be wearing with the new cleats, but one can assume it will be a combination of the Gang Green and Mighty Oregon designs.
Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Ducks debuted the all-black 'Fly Era' uniforms for the prime time kickoff in Autzen Stadium. The Gang Green and Mighty Oregon combinations feature more of the traditional green and yellow, matching the Nike Dunk cleats.
Before the season began, Oregon Ducks football equipment administrator Kenny Farr and the team's uniform committee planned the different uniform combinations for the whole season. A graduate of Oregon, Farr has been a member of the Ducks' equipment staff since July of 2008.
“It was great to sit down there in the room with Kenny and see everything he had planned for the year.” said Bassa. “To the little details that he does with what helmet we’re gonna wear, what socks we’re gonna wear with this. It was amazing just to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited.”
Obviously, Farr has a major role when it comes to Oregon's uniform combinations as the Ducks remain on the cutting edge of athletic apparel and design with some help from those at Nike.
On Oct. 5, the Ducks released an original colorway of Nike Dunks called "What the Duck," reflecting 25 years worth of designs. The shoes are part an NIL initiative "Ducks of a Feather," a brand that benefits Oregon's student-athletes in collaboration with Oregon's NIL collective Division Street. It remains to be seen if the Nike Dunk cleats that the Ducks are wearing on Friday will be made available for fans to buy.
Division Street is considered one of the best NIL collectives in the country because of its organization and efficiency as well as its relationship with Nike. Oregon alumni and donors such as Phil Knight, Sabrina Ionescu, and Ed Maletis have played a large role in the collective's formation. Former Nike executive Rosemary St. Clair is the CEO.
While Oregon's players will be looking good as they face Purdue on Friday night, the Ducks certainly care more about their play on the field instead of their fashion.
