Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Washington Huskies In Autzen Stadium
With major College Football Playoff implications on the line, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the unranked Washington Huskies on Saturday, November 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to beat the Huskies.
It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to become 12-0 with a victory. Oregon has completed an undefeated regular season only once before in program history (2010). The Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in college football.
Oregon is playing in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. The Ducks' likely opponent will be the No. 2. Ohio State Buckeyes, if Ohio State beats the Michigan Wolverines.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on Saturday vs. Washington in Autzen Stadium.
There is only one game left on the “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) and Washington Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
FUN FACT: A win would make Oregon 7-0 at home for the second year in a row and seventh time in program history.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Washington is unranked.
DID YOU KNOW? Oregon is tied for the national lead with 57 pass breakups and is No. 2 in the FBS with 67 passes defended.
RECORD WATCH: Saturday will mark the 61st career start for Dillon Gabriel, matching Bo Nix for the most all-time among FBS quarterbacks.
RECORDS: Oregon Ducks (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), Washington Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is a massive 19.5-point favorite vs. Washington
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR
TV: NBC
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed honoring seniors on Saturday. The Oregon seniors include: Dillon Gabriel, Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson, Tez Johnson, Jeffrey Bassa, Traeshon Holden, Kobe Savage, Bryce Boettcher, Tysheem Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Jestin Jacobs, Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, Nikko Reed and Kam Alexander.
“It’s potentially their last opportunity to play here in Autzen," Lanning said. "You want to make sure you send them off the right way. The later you get in your career, the faster and faster these seasons and moments go by. I think this will be a special moment for all those guys stepping onto the field. We want to give them the opportunity to enjoy their senior day.”
“I’m very proud of those guys," Lanning continued. "More than believing in me, I’m proud of them for believing in themselves and what they can create. It’s a player-led team. Those guys have done an unbelievable job of setting our culture and creating what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this season.”
