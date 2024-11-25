Best NFL Rookie Quarterback: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Or Washington's Jayden Daniels?
In a key AFC West division matchup, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked like a well-season veteran. The former Oregon Duck has put his team into a playoff position with the 29-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Nix completed 25-for-42 passes which led to 273 passing yards and two touchdowns, no interceptions. As each week goes by, it seems that his Denver teammates have more and more faith in his leadership of the offense. His own offensive lineman Garrett Bowles believes Nix is the best coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.
At a 7-5 overall record after Week 13, the Broncos currently hold the final playoff spot in the AFC. On the season, Nix has thrown for 16 touchdowns so far which is the most out of his quarterback class.
Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels is at 12, Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams stands at 11. New England Patriots' Drake Maye is making headway with 10.
Among the rookie quarterback class this season, Nix has the most games with 200+ passing yards, 2+ passing touchdowns and zero interceptions at five. Daniels, who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy out of LSU, is second to him with 3 games thus far.
The last time Nix played the Raiders back in Denver during Week 5, coach Sean Payton had a heated exchange with his quarterback in the third quarter of the 34-18 victory. The relationship has changed quite a bit since his 'Ferris Bueller' comparison.
“It’s just, there’s still a bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we got to get rid of. Talking about Bo. And I love him to death. And so, sometimes it’s my love language, all right?”- Denver coach Sean Payton on Nix
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has now lost to Nix twice this season but knows a well-experienced player when he sees one dating back to his college time with Auburn as well as his Oregon days with Dan Lanning.
"He was a winner as a freshman. He was a winner as a six-year player. All he does is win... Won the quarterback battle there in Denver... You can see that Sean Payton gives him opportunities to audible and make some adjustments. He's making throws, he's running with his legs, he's taking care of the football, and he's winning. That's all you can ask for from a rookie."- Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce on Nix
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race continues to tighten up between Nix and Daniel. According to the Vegas bookmakers, Daniels is the favorite at -150 while Nix is second at +125. The next time the Duck will suit up for the Broncos is on Dec. 2 against the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night Football.
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper II, Jordan Burch
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart This Weekend, Top Uncommitted Recruit
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors
MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Latest Motivational Tactic Going Viral