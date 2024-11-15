Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Jordan James, Tez Johnson

Injury updates as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks prepare to face the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison for their final road game of the season. The Ducks suffered significant injuries in the win over Maryland, as defensive end Jordan Burch and running back Jordan James both left the game early. The latest on Gary Bryant Jr., Tez Johnson, and Marcus Harper as well.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon running back Jordan James carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon running back Jordan James carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks head to Madison, Wisconsin, for their final road game of the regular season, where they will face the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, but defensive lineman Jordan Burch and running back Jordan James went down with potential injuries.

Burch, who missed three games earlier in the season due to a knee injury, hurt an ankle during the game. James was limited to just one carry in the second half against Maryland. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems optimistic about their return for Wisconsin.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“We’ll continue to evaluate them to see if they're available. We've had those guys out there helping us, so we'll see what it looks like,” said Lanning on Burch and James. 

It is not clear if Burch or James will take the field against Wisconsin, but luckily for the Ducks, Gary Bryant Jr. and Dave Iuli are officially off the injury report and ready to contribute. 

Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson will likely be out for the upcoming game. Johnson went down after an 11-yard reception against Michigan and has not seen the field since. However, after the game against Wisconsin, the Ducks will be on a bye, giving the receiver almost four weeks to heal. 

"I think he's doing well," Lanning said. "We'll continue to evaluate where he's at for us, but he's doing well." 

Senior right guard Marcus Harper II was also injured against the Wolverines, staying down for a while before walking to the injury tent. Harper missed the competition against Maryland, ending his streak of 23 consecutive starts. Harper is also not expected to play against Wisconsin. 

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II lifts Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson into the air after a touchdown
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II lifts Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson into the air after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive lineman Mathew Bedford has missed most of the season with a left knee injury, and his status remains uncertain. Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields has also been sidelined since late August due to a knee injury with no set timetable for his return. 

Sophomore receiver Kyler Kasper has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury. 

"I don't know that he will," Lanning said when asked if Kasper would play again this season. "And again, we'll always put the player first. He's trying his tail off to rehab his way back. He's been doing such a great job for us this year. I'm really proud of his growth, but if he's able to, fantastic. But I'm not anticipating that necessarily happening." 

Redshirt freshman My'Keil Gardner, expected to bolster Oregon’s defensive line, also remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said regarding Gardner before the season opener against Idaho. 

Both defensive back Khamari Terrell and redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham are also likely to miss the Wisconsin game.

The Ducks and Badgers kickoff at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Ducks like Burch, James, and Johnson will be able to contribute against Wisconsin.

This article will be updated when the Big Ten releases availability reports, two hours before kickoff.

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

