Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix taking the NFL by storm in his first season. The former Oregon Duck was drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is proving to be a steal.
Denver coach Sean Payton believe he has the best rookie quarterback in Nix, who was the sixth quarterback drafted in his class.
"He told us Friday in our meeting that he thinks he's got the best quarterback in the class," NFL on CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said. "He repeatedly said that watching Bo Nix get better every single week makes him love coaching.
Nix has joined NFL and Broncos legend Peyton Manning in the Denver history books. Nix and Manning are the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games.
Manning also had some nice things to say about the young quarterback's future.
"Bo is in a great situation," Manning said "Sean (Payton)'s system has answers, and that's what you want as a quarterback. Bo had all the experience in college; it's impossible to have more experience. And he's gotten chemistry with his wide receivers. He's gotten better every week."
Manning's Denver legacy is deep-rooted as Broncos starting quarterback from 2012 to 2015, he helped the Broncos clinch their division each season and reach two Super Bowls. Manning's Broncos bested the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50.
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Addresses Injuries, Oregon Ducks' Trickery, Rose Bowl Matchup
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix 'Jealous' Of Brother Tez Johnson, Oregon Ducks' Rose Bowl
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks
Nix's Broncos legacy is just beginning. Nix has lead the Denver Broncos to a 9-7 record and a chance to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015. Nix and the Broncos play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver in a game with massive NFL playoff implications.
There are two ways Denver can reach the NFL postseason... The Broncos are in if they beat the Chiefs or a combination of the Miami Dolphins loss or tie PLUS Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie. Miami plays at the New York Jets and the Bengals play at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I like the grit on this team, and I like the leadership on this team," Payton said on Monday. "I think these guys will respond appropriately."
Nix appears to be in a prime situation to succeed in Denver and he has the support of his coach plus one of the greatest to ever play in Manning.
However, on Wednesday, Nix will be watching and cheering on the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“I was on the phone with Bo, and he was like, ‘I’m so jealous'... He says he's jealous all the time. He'll be the first one to tell you, because all he wanted to do was play in the College Football Playoff,” Oregon receiver Tez Johnson said.
Johnson and Nix are brothers and starred for the Ducks in 2023, leading Oregon to a 12-2 overall record and a win over Liberty in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. A successful season by many but Oregon fell short of its ultimate goal - to compete for a National Championship in the College Football Playoff.
“He's very excited to watch us play,” Johnson said. “He'll be at a game here soon. So it’s going to be electric when he comes back. I can't wait to see him."
The Rose Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. PT on New Year's Day.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reacts to Overtime Cincinnati Bengals Loss, NFL Playoffs
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Rise, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal