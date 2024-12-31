Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning, Ohio State’s Ryan Day Heartwarming Message To Wives Ahead Of Rose Bowl
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are putting the final touches on their respective preparation for the Rose Bowl Game as each team hopes to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals with National Championship aspirations.
At the head coaches press conference before the Rose Bowl, both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State coach Ryan Day took a moment to express their gratitude towards families. Day and his wife Nina Day have been married for 19 years, and the Ohio State coach was quick to show his appreciation for her on Tuesday.
"You talk about family. First off, it's Nina and the kids of my whole life. She's known with me since we were six years old, so we've been through a lot together and when it comes to great moments in life, you gotta hug the people you love the most and enjoy them. And when you go through difficult times, you know, you hang on the best you can of the ones you love and and you keep pushing forward," said Day.
A college football coach's lifestyle can be quite busy, and both Day as well as Lanning each recognize the role that each of their wives have played in their success. Before even answering the question, the Oregon coach joked about not having enough time to truly speak on the impact of having Sauphia in his life.
"I’ll just start with my wife, Sauphia," Lanning said. "Anybody as a coach in this profession realizes that there really isn’t balance. I’ve said that before, there isn’t balance if you want to be great. You need a great support structure around you."
Lanning also talked about his wife Sauphia keeping the couple's three sons occupied at Disneyland while the Ducks coach practiced with his team. However, Lanning made sure to mention that the "Happiest Place Earth" can get tiring after 12 hours.
"I’m very blessed, but as blessed as anything to have the wife that I have at home taking care of those three boys. I think they got to enjoy Disney land yesterday. I think she really enjoyed it right around 8:30 a.m., but I think around eight at night, she maybe it was ready to get back home. So, even though we had a long day at work, she was working her tail off there yesterday," said Lanning.
With the Rose Bowl's inclusion in the expanded College Football Playoff, the bowl game's festivities have undergone many changes. In the past, both teams would enjoy some time at Disneyland before ending their season in Pasadena. Additionally, each team also visited Lawry's Prime Rib in Beverly Hills as part of the annual Lawry's Beef Bowl.
Because the winner of the Rose Bowl could potentially play two more games in the CFP, the pregame traditions at Disneyland and Lawry's Prime Rib have ended. The teams have arrived in Southern California later than usual, trying to treat the quarterfinal matchup as a regular game week. As a result, Sauphia Lanning and the kids went to Disneyland
For Day, he was quick to give his players credit in addition to his family. As coaches spend more and more time with their players and their coaching staffs, the people on the inside of a college football program have become increasingly important.
"That's really the foundation, I think of any coach. You know, I'm very fortunate to have a family who's just very, very supportive, but then it quickly goes to the players. You know, these are the guys who are on the field. I think sometimes in football, the coach has got a lot of the attention, but ultimately, this game is played by the players, and we have a great coaching staff and great support system," Day said.
When the Rose Bowl kicks off on New Year's Day, all attention will be on the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off in Pasadena.
