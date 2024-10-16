How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE - The undefeated No. 2 Oregon Ducks are getting ready to hit the road as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers Friday, October 18th at 5 p.m. PT.
The Ducks are currently one of 11 programs that are undefeated heading into week eight (6-0) and are fresh off a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks will look to continue their winning streak Friday in East Lafayette, Indiana at Ross–Ade Stadium.
"I definitely think we can shock the world. It's not going to be easy; it's definitely going to be a four-quarter fight, but with the game plan and what we have in the locker room, we can go shock the world,” Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs said on the Oregon Ducks.
If the Boilermakers upset Oregon, it wouldn't be the first time Purdue has upset a No. 2 program at home. Back in 2018, the unranked Boilermakers faced the then No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and came out with a 49-20 victory.
How To Watch:
The No. 2 Ducks will look to avoid an upset from the Purdue Boilermakers Friday, October 18th at 5 p.m. PT.
The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Preview:
Purdue is looking to end a five-game losing streak Friday night while facing the Ducks. However, in order to do so, they need to slow down an extremely explosive Oregon offense.
“There hasn’t been anybody yet to figure that out, right?” Walters said. “We’ll have to be strategic offensively about wanting to play with pace but also understanding that possessing the football is at a premium. Then on defense, we've got to be able to get off the field.”
Oregon has proven itself to be an offensive force, boasting some of the nation's top wide receivers in Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, as well as having a dominant run game headlined by running back Jordon James.
Oregon's offense is also led by Heisman-hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who completed 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards while also running for 32 yards on four carries, including scoring the final touchdown of the game in Oregon's win over Ohio State.
“Every time I went and looked at his eyes tonight, I saw a guy who was composed and ready for his next moment,” Lanning said. “He played really, really well tonight in some really big moments.”
Although Purdue is five games deep into a losing streak, it seemed to have a breakthrough game in the team's 50-49 overtime loss to No. 21 Illinois. Backup freshman quarterback Ryan Browne made his first start of the season in a game where he accounted for over 400 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.
“I think the way he played it (at Illinois), it would be unfair not to (start him),” Walters said of Browne starting against Oregon. “The things we saw during the game are what we were seeing during practice. Obviously, you don’t know what it’s going to look like until you get in live situations. I’m looking forward to watching his growth and maturation this week.”
Prediction:
Although Purdue appears to be working out its offensive struggles, it won’t be enough to get past Oregon's dominant defense. The Ducks also managed to beat the then No. 1 ranked defense in the nation Saturday while playing the Ohio State Buckeyes, making the Ducks a very tough opponent. Final Score: 38-10
