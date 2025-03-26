What Four-Star Recruit Nick Abrams II Said About Oregon Ducks 'Family' Atmosphere
One of the top talented linebackers in the class of 2026, Nick Abrams II, has trimmed down his 31-offers to five finalists for his recruitment. Apart of the finalists are the Oregon Ducks, who currently sit at No. 6 in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.
Abrams' list includes the Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. In an interview with On3, Abrams explains why he chose Oregon as one of his top schools.
“Those schools made the final list because they matched what I want in a school. All five schools are about development to the NFL and they put guys in the first round. That is a really big thing for me and my family," Abrams told On3.
Abrams, who stressed to On3 that he's looking for a school with a family atmosphere to set him "up for life," detailed how the Oregon program has made him feel welcome.
“Since they offered, we have been talking almost every day," Abrams said to On3. "They check on me, see how I am doing and it is more than just football for them. They make it seem like family. Oregon is a great football program, they won the Big Ten Championship in first year and it can be a great networking place for me. It is a school I can’t wait to visit.”
Oregon offered Abrams in late February, becoming one of the more recent schools to recruit him. The 6'2, 215lbs McDonogh School product just recently visited Alabama for their spring practice. The week prior, Abrams took a trip to Georgia to meet with coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Abrams also visited Penn State in July and November of last year.
According to On3, Abrams has yet to schedule any official visits but plans on inking down four to five stops before decision time which the athlete set for July 16th.
“It will come down to the little things. It is not about the big things and all of the glamour, but what fits me and who I will benefit the most from," Abrams told On3.
Last season with McDonogh, Abrams put up 77 total tackles, 4 sacks, nine tackles for loss, an interception, and a blocked punt.
According to 247 Sports, Oregon's No. 6 ranked 2026 recruiting class includes one linebacker commit in Ventura, California's four-star Tristan Phillips, who committed to Oregon in December. The Ducks have 12 linebackers currently on their roster (not counting the interior group), with six of those athletes entering their senior season.
“The big thing is connecting with the coaches and continuing to talk with them and opening that door of communication as much as possible. I need to keep learning as much as I can about the coaches and university so I can find what really fits me and my family," Abrams told On3.