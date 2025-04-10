Ducks Digest

What Five-Star Receiver Recruit Dakota Guerrant Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks are already making noise in the 2027 recruiting cycle, positioning themselves as a top contender for elite wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. After a recent visit to Eugene, the five-star prospect named Oregon as one of his early favorites.

Olivia Cleary

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have already brought in three consecutive top-ten recruiting classes and are on track to secure another in 2026. Although prospects in the 2027 cycle do not graduate for another two years, college programs around the nation are already working to establish relationships with rising high school juniors.

The Ducks are among many programs hitting the recruiting trail hard and have already emerged as a favorite for one of the best prospects in the 2027 cycle. 

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon has emerged as an early favorite for the No. 2 receiver in the country, Dakota Guerrant after Guerrant spent last weekend in Eugene. 

“Oregon is definitely high on my list after that visit. Coaches showed a lot of love and seemed to really enjoy me on campus. Coach Lanning is a real cool guy. I actually spent a lot of time with him,” Guerrant told On3.

During Guerrant’s time in Eugene, he got to take a look at Oregon’s talent-heavy receiving group and how they are practicing and preparing for the upcoming football season. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They practice like winners, very intense, high speed, and (receivers) Coach Ross Douglas is an amazing coach and pushes his guys to the max,”  Guerrant told On3.

Oregon is far from the only program in the race for Guerrant’s commitment. The young receiver has received attention from almost every Power Four program in the nation. Guerrant is heading into his junior season with over 35 Division 1 offers. 

The Ducks are battling the likes of several top programs including Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. 

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day works with quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Tavien St. Clair (9) during spring foot
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day works with quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Tavien St. Clair (9) during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 18 prospect overall according to On3. 

One of the biggest reasons Oregon could be a serious contender for the 2027 five-star wide is the Ducks' latest hire: wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. Douglas brings NFL pedigree and proven development experience to Eugene, most recently with the New England Patriots. 

During his time at both Syracuse and New England, Douglas played a key role in developing wideouts and helping them transition to the pro level. 

atriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes the touchdown against Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) in the second
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes the touchdown against Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

In just his first year with the Patriots, Douglas helped Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers reach career-best numbers in receiving yards (804) and touchdowns (six). 

That kind of hands-on NFL insight is rare at the college level. For a receiver like Guerrant who has goals of playing in the NFL, it's a major selling point. 

When young receivers begin evaluating future destinations, it's not just about the coaching staff—it's also about who will be throwing the football. 

ec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloe
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Oregon has established itself as a quarterback powerhouse in recent years, producing multiple Heisman Trophy finalists like Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix. Oregon’s consistent and growing success means Guerrant won’t just be catching passes, he’ll also likely be working with NFL-caliber playcallers. 

Having Douglas on the coaching staff combined with Oregon’s winning reputation and dominance in the quarterback room creates a compelling situation. Not to mention Oregon’s overall brand, NIL scene and Nike connection, which also undoubtedly play a role in recruiting. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the secon
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“It’s always been the amazing uniforms for me. But also the connections you can get from Nike after football with Oregon,” Guerrant told On3.

A commitment from Guerrant would be another major recruiting win for the Ducks as they look to extend their recruiting prowess to the 2027 cycle. 

