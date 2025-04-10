What Five-Star Receiver Recruit Dakota Guerrant Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have already brought in three consecutive top-ten recruiting classes and are on track to secure another in 2026. Although prospects in the 2027 cycle do not graduate for another two years, college programs around the nation are already working to establish relationships with rising high school juniors.
The Ducks are among many programs hitting the recruiting trail hard and have already emerged as a favorite for one of the best prospects in the 2027 cycle.
Oregon has emerged as an early favorite for the No. 2 receiver in the country, Dakota Guerrant after Guerrant spent last weekend in Eugene.
“Oregon is definitely high on my list after that visit. Coaches showed a lot of love and seemed to really enjoy me on campus. Coach Lanning is a real cool guy. I actually spent a lot of time with him,” Guerrant told On3.
During Guerrant’s time in Eugene, he got to take a look at Oregon’s talent-heavy receiving group and how they are practicing and preparing for the upcoming football season.
“They practice like winners, very intense, high speed, and (receivers) Coach Ross Douglas is an amazing coach and pushes his guys to the max,” Guerrant told On3.
Oregon is far from the only program in the race for Guerrant’s commitment. The young receiver has received attention from almost every Power Four program in the nation. Guerrant is heading into his junior season with over 35 Division 1 offers.
The Ducks are battling the likes of several top programs including Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.
Guerrant is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 18 prospect overall according to On3.
MORE: Oregon Ducks ‘Humongous’ Transfer Jamari Johnson Standing Out In Spring Football
MORE: Marcus Mariota Visits Eugene, Meets Oregon Ducks' Elite Running Back Recruit Tradarian Ball
MORE: Oregon Ducks Heated Receiver Competition: Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore
One of the biggest reasons Oregon could be a serious contender for the 2027 five-star wide is the Ducks' latest hire: wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. Douglas brings NFL pedigree and proven development experience to Eugene, most recently with the New England Patriots.
During his time at both Syracuse and New England, Douglas played a key role in developing wideouts and helping them transition to the pro level.
In just his first year with the Patriots, Douglas helped Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers reach career-best numbers in receiving yards (804) and touchdowns (six).
That kind of hands-on NFL insight is rare at the college level. For a receiver like Guerrant who has goals of playing in the NFL, it's a major selling point.
When young receivers begin evaluating future destinations, it's not just about the coaching staff—it's also about who will be throwing the football.
Oregon has established itself as a quarterback powerhouse in recent years, producing multiple Heisman Trophy finalists like Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix. Oregon’s consistent and growing success means Guerrant won’t just be catching passes, he’ll also likely be working with NFL-caliber playcallers.
Having Douglas on the coaching staff combined with Oregon’s winning reputation and dominance in the quarterback room creates a compelling situation. Not to mention Oregon’s overall brand, NIL scene and Nike connection, which also undoubtedly play a role in recruiting.
“It’s always been the amazing uniforms for me. But also the connections you can get from Nike after football with Oregon,” Guerrant told On3.
A commitment from Guerrant would be another major recruiting win for the Ducks as they look to extend their recruiting prowess to the 2027 cycle.