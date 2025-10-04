Sean McVay Hints Terrance Ferguson’s Role Will Grow After First Catch
As the Los Angeles Rams took a tight loss in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night, the Rams walked away with at least one bright spot able to inject some life in Los Angeles' offense: rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson.
The former Oregon Ducks star caught a third down pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second quarter as the Rams trailed 14-0 to San Francisco. Covered by two 49ers defenders, Ferguson made contested catch for a successful first-down conversion.
The second-round pick's 21-yard pickup led to one of the Rams' three touchdown drives of the game, putting L.A. on the board with an 85-yard, four minute jolt of efficiency for the offense.
Potential for More Ferguson on the Field
Ferguson's catch may lead to more appearances on the field for the Duck, who only saw four snaps with the Rams against San Francisco.
After the game, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reported that McVay told him Ferguson "is only going to get more opportunities going forward."
Apparently, Ferguson was primed for even more targets during Thursday's game that the 49rs broke up.
"Terrance is doing a good job," McVay said in a Friday media availability. "I think he certainly showed why he's capable. You know, the one opportunity he got - and he was separating on some other routes where he could have got the football - they ended up busting some coverages where he might have been the primary."
"I think Terrance is only going to improve and get more opportunities as we go because he showed - he's got that capability that we love so much coming out of Oregon. The way they use - he's able to go and make a big time play for us last night," McVay continued.
A History of Play-Making with the Ducks
For those following Ferguson's career, his first down play may feel like old hat. During his time with the Ducks, Ferguson used his athleticism and 6-5 imposing build to mark program records for tight ends in receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16).
In 2024, Ferguson racked up 16 career touchdowns with 43 receptions that season primarily from current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Ferguson's role with the Ducks was to use his physicality to either carve out an opening in the backfield for those big plays or use his size to bully defenders on the exterior of the field in short pass situations, to which Gabriel favored short passes.
Due to his senior year performance, Ferguson earned All-Big Ten third-team recognition and was on the John Mackey Award watch list as one the best tight ends in the country.
Ferguson's Next NFL Step
With Rams tight ends Tyler Higbee (out with hip injury), Colby Parkinson (came up with no catches vs San Francisco), and Davis Allen (two targets for 24 yards) all not producing as well as the Rams would hope this season, there's a high likelihood for Ferguson to get in against the Baltimore Ravens next week to help our wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
Plus, with the Ravens missing seven starting defensive players, this game could be the perfect opportunity for a former Duck to spread his wings.