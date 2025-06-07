Terrance Ferguson Impressing at Los Angeles Rams OTAs: Week 1 Starter?
With NFL OTAs taking place around the league, former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is getting shoutouts from his new coaches with the Los Angeles Rams as the rookie seems to be getting primed to take over a starting spot.
Ferguson is currently going viral on social media after the Los Angeles Rams released a video of him getting open and catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford. This catch occurred during the team's "mamba" period of red zone drills.
That play as even earmarked as the "Play of the Day" by Rams' senior staff writer Stu Jackson when breaking down the top 10 observations from OTAs.
“Terrance has been good. We’ve seen a guy that’s been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel...Just been really impressed with him... and looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time," said Rams coach Sean McVay.
MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms
MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State
Ferguson is currently competing for the starting job against veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, but targets are available in the Rams offense as star receiver Cooper Kupp was released by Los Angeles after eight seasons.
Rams' athletes continue to remark on the gap that Kupp's absence created in the Rams' organization, which has created an opportunity for Ferguson. Ferguson could give McVay more options in the red zone, simply due to his 6-5, 256-pound stature.
“It’s weird,” Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said of Kupp no longer being in Los Angeles. “They’re asking me questions, and I’m like, ‘Wait, [coach Eric Yarber], do you want me to answer this for real?’”
After the pass to Ferguson, Stafford himself spoke about the former Duck, stating he was "excited" for Ferguson shining in OTAs but also stressing the Rams are still in a development stage and "trying to figure out who we're going to be as a team.
Mike LaFleur, Rams offensive coordinator, also spoke to Ferguson's impact in Los Angeles during his rookie OTAs.
“He has a good demeanor about himself," LaFleur said. "He’s got a cool, calm, kind of swaggy demeanor about himself. (He’s) fitting in real well with these guys and he just continuing to get better...You just want to see guys that are willing to get better in their fundamentals. And then when they are asked, maybe once a day, to go attack a defense end without the pads on, just to still go for it and he’s not shy.”
As the Rams second-round NFL Draft pick (No. 46 overall), Ferguson continues to bring his memories from his time with the Ducks to the field as the rookie will be wearing the No. 18 this season to honor the late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb.
Although observations from OTAs typically don't spell out what will happen during the actual season, its promising to hear a lot of buzz about this former Duck at a franchise searching for their next starting tight end.