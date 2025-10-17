Ducks Digest

Fans Will Love How Tez Johnson Is Representing Oregon in the NFL

Clocking in his first ever NFL touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the San Francisco 49ers, former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson repped his college team throughout his landmark performance.

This past weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson got his first ever NFL touchdown with a 45-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

As Johnson flipped his way through the touchdown celebration and continued to help carve up the San Francisco 49ers, the former Oregon Duck wore a nod to his alma mater.

Johnson's electric performance came with a flash of the Oregon "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleat. The unreleased performance cleat, inspired by the legendary Foamposite basketball shoe, was given to the current Oregon Ducks football team for their White Out win against the Penn State Nittany Lions as part of the "Mummy Duck" uniform and pregame kit roll-out.

A Shoutout to the Ducks

Well aware his choice of footwear would get some attention from Duck fans, Johnson also posted a close up image of his game-worn cleats in the last slide of his Instagram post about the game and touchdown, with a focus on the "Mummy Duck" logo on the cleat tongue.

Johnson is active online supporting the Ducks, with several of his Instagram stories and social media posts centering around his alma mater along with his current career in the NFL.

The Buccaneer set the top two highest program records for single-season receptions with the Ducks in 2023 and 2024, and is the first Duck ever with more than three games marked with more than eleven receptions.

Post Game Quotes from the Former Duck

After Johnson's touchdown catch, another moment surrounding the rookie went viral on social media.

Johnson, who was sitting on the bench with fellow Buccaneer wide receiver Sterling Shepard, got a bit confused when he heard fans in the crowd screaming chants for Mayfield to be the NFL MVP.

"I'm like, Shep, they were chanting 'MVP'?" Johnson said after the game about his mid-game interaction caught on camera. "And he was like, yeah. I was like, I ain't do nothing this year. And he was like, they're talking about Baker, Tez. I was like, well that explains it. But he is the MVP." 

Flipping Into It

Another aspect of the former Duck going viral is Johnson's touchdown tumbles. In the preseason and postseason, Johnson has celebrated his touchdown catches with a jaw-dropping front flip. Recently, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has gone viral for doing a similar celebration.

“I mean, if I weighed 142 pounds, I’d probably be able to fly too — but I haven’t weighed that since 6th grade," said Mayfield when asked about Johnson's athletic celebration.

Duck fans may remember, Johnson back-flipped during the last seconds of Oregon's 2024 49-21 win against the Ducks' rivals, the Washington Huskies. The feat went viral on social media, with coach Dan Lanning even commenting on Johnson's jump.

“I didn’t see the backflip, but I’ll make sure I address it with him. I would’ve done one with him if I knew he was doing it," Lanning said after the 2024 game.

Johnson's 45-yard touchdown was the only catch he had against the 49ers out of three targets. Johnson will likely get more chances to run routes and flip out when Tampa Bay returns to take on the Detroit Lions on the road for Monday Night Football on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. PT.

ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

