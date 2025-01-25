How To Watch Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV Channel, Betting Odds, Preview
The Washington Commanders are on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the presumed Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, has Washington ahead of schedule on their rebuild. On the other side, the Eagles are no stranger to the playoffs, and Philadelphia has been led by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota has been a mentor to Daniels as the Commanders' backup quarterback, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has featured Mariota in plays designed to deceive opposing defenses.
Which team will advance to the Super Bowl? The winner of the Washington vs. Philadelphia game will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
How to Watch:
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff at 12 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on national TV by FOX.
Betting Odds:
• Money Line: Philadelphia -285, Washington +230
• Spread: Philadelphia -6
• Points Total: 47.5
Preview:
The Commanders reached the NFC Championship Game after upsetting the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has led the way, averaging of 283 yards and two touchdowns in Washington's first two playoff games.
Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have developed a strong connection throughout the season, and it has shown up in the playoffs. The rookie quarterback has completed 11 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns to McLaurin in the 2025 postseason.
The relationship between former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota and Daniels has been well-documented, with Mariota mentoring and encouraging Daniels all season. Mariota occasionally appears in special offensive packages and trick plays when the Commanders are attempting a fourth-down conversion.
For the Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley has been the star of the show, totaling 324 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Philadelphia's first two playoff games. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has added 106 rushing yards of his own, including a 44-yard touchdown rush against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Eagles can also beat teams through the air with wide receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, as well as tight end Dallas Goedert.
Philadelphia's defense has been one of the best units in the NFL all season, and they are averaging 16 points allowed in two postseason games. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. has three sacks in the playoffs while defensive tackle Jalen Carter had against the Rams.
Washington's defense gave up 31 points in the win over Detroit, with the Lions rushing for 201 total yards and three touchdowns. Can Philadelphia exploit the Commanders defense with their rushing attack?
On the injury front, Washington will be without defensive lineman Daron Payne and offensive lineman Sam Cosmi. Payne was initially designated as questionable on the team's injury report, but he was downgraded to out on Saturday. Cosmi suffered a knee injury in the win against Detroit and is expected to miss at least one game.
Eagles center Cam Jurgens is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in Friday's practice. Philadelphia defensive tackle Byron Young was able to practice during the week, but he will be out for Sunday's game.
